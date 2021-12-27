LONG BEACH — The recently revived Pacific County Drug Task Force spearheaded by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office took down an alleged drug operation in Long Beach on Dec. 23 after several months of complex work by task force operatives.
According to court records, task force operatives were tipped off to the home located on the 2400 block of Washington Avenue North back in October via a confidential informant. The informant, whose name remains withheld, told operatives that Kenneth A. Herman, 53, of Long Beach was involved.
After the informant made multiple purchases from Herman of suspected fentanyl powder and heroin, coupled with citizen statements about activities at Herman’s home, the task force applied for and was granted a search warrant.
“The citizen informant stated that they had observed a noticeable increase in this traffic over the past two years,” one of the task force members wrote in their report. “The other citizen informant stated to [another operative] that they also have observed a heavy amount of vehicle traffic, as well as foot traffic to and from the residence.
“And that each visitor only stays for periods of five to 10 minutes. Both of these [citizens] reported that they have been aware of this activity for greater than five years,” the operative stated in court documents.
Prior to any “controlled purchases,” operatives said they conduct a thorough pre-purchase search of the informant and any vehicle they are operating, according to court records. This is intended to ensur that any evidence gathered is undeniably linked to the current investigation or operation.
On Dec. 23, operatives in conjunction with the Long Beach Police Department, South Bend Police Department and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife raided Herman’s home and located several types of alleged drugs.
“During the search of the residence, drug task force members located several suspected morphine pills, fentanyl pills, and suspected heroin,” Pacific County Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock stated in a Dec. 27 press release. “Task force members also located several articles of drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics sales.”
Herman was arrested at the scene and was subsequently booked into Pacific County Jail at 1:31 p.m. and made his preliminary appearance in Pacific County Superior Court on Dec. 27
“[Herman was] booked on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful use of a building for drug purposes,” Matlock said.
Superior Court Judge Don Richter set Herman’s bail at $25,000.
