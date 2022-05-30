SOUTH BEND — Robert J. Swogger, 43, of Raymond, appeared for an arraignment hearing in the Pacific County Superior Court on May 27. He is charged with second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old student.
Appearing with attorney Nathan Needham, he entered a plea of not guilty. Needham requested that a harassment order in his pretrial release conditions be removed and that his client be allowed to travel outside the state.
Needham also asked for a bail reduction to zero from $20,000, which Judge Don Richter denied, citing the seriousness of the crime. Second-degree assault is a Class B Felony in Washington state and is also a strike offense. The maximum penalty is up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Richter approved the other requests.
Over a dozen colleagues, students and community members from the Raymond/South Bend area showed up to support Swogger. Many have been taught by or worked alongside him for years in the Raymond School District, where he is an English teacher and volleyball coach.
Swogger’s next hearing is scheduled for a pretrial conference on June 17, and his trial is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 22-25. Needham also noted that he expects some difficulty in selecting a jury due to Swogger’s standing in the community.
Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford expects the trial to be lengthy due to the number of witnesses he expects to be called. The office is reportedly still investigating how far the alleged assault went and whether there may be victims of past incidents.
The Observer sent Needham a request for comment, but a response was not immediately made.
