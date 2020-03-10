LONG BEACH — Ocean Beach School District administrators and teachers are clashing over more than $60,500 and the argument is headed to state arbitration.
The Ocean Beach Education Association filed a contract grievance with the district in February after the district deducted insurance premiums from staff paychecks in December 2019. The school district settled the dispute with the union Feb. 25, agreeing to not withhold premiums from employee paychecks in March. But the union believes the district still did not properly handle insurance payments for January 2020.
To the best of her knowledge, this will be the first time the school district and the union have gone to state arbitration in about 26 years, said Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley.
State arbitrators intervene in contract negotiations. A recommendation then comes from the state’s Public Employment Relations Commission, which helps resolve labor disputes, and would be binding.
All Washington public schools switched insurance systems on Jan. 1, 2020. The new insurance is called the School Employees Benefit Fund and is under the Washington State Health Care Authority. The board was created by the Washington State Legislature in July 2017. It was meant to consolidate collective bargaining for school employee benefits, eliminate differences in benefits across districts and make health plans more affordable to employees with dependents, according to the Washington State Health Care Authority.
School districts pay into the School Employees Benefit Fund on the fifth of the month following the coverage month. For example, Washington State Health Care Authority sent a bill to Ocean Beach School District for January 2020 benefits on about Dec. 15, 2019, but the payment was not due until Feb. 5.
However, under the Ocean Beach School District’s previous insurance plan, payment for insurance was due the month prior to coverage. Therefore the school district paid for its insurance for January 2019 in December 2018.
Because of this, in December 2019, teachers did not need to have insurance premiums withheld from their paychecks because there was no January 2020 insurance to pay in December, since it would be paid on Feb. 5. The district will not withhold the same premiums from teachers in their March paychecks. But that agreement is in no way related to the district’s belief that it was done improperly, just that employees have a choice to keep the money in March as long as the district bears no liability if the insurance payment schedule changes again, Huntley said.
However, Ocean Beach Education Association President Doug Pellerin argued at a Feb. 28 contract grievance meeting the district made a second mistake when it paid for January 2020 medical coverage when it received the invoice from the Health Care Authority in December 2019. The teacher’s union asserted the district paid for insurance too early and about $60,500 that came from state contributions to employee insurance plans should have stayed in the teacher’s insurance pool.
Because the insurance pool was to be phased out with the introduction of the School Employees Benefit Board, those state funds meant for the old insurance plan should have been divvied up among the employees, amounting to a little more than $950 per employee, Pellerin said.
The Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors voted against this plan. The teacher’s union then moved for state arbitration.
The school district must use state insurance benefit allotments for benefit payments, Huntley said. And the school district has always paid for its insurance plan the month prior to coverage, she said.
Each billing cycle, a school district has flexibility during the 50-day period from when it receives the invoice to when payment is due to identify and collect funds to make timely payments to the Health Care Authority, said Michelle George, communications manager for employees and retirees benefits at the Washington State Health Care Authority.
“When and what sources of funds are used by a district to cover the invoice is up to the district,” George said.
It isn’t up to the district to decide how to spend money meant for employee benefits, Pellerin said. That $950 is an extra payment toward his premiums after he retires, Pellerin said.
The arbitrator’s decision could take up to a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.