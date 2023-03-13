SOUTH BEND — A 15-year-old Raymond teen arrested on Feb. 7 for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the Pacific County Superior Court. The plea came with a light sentence.

Officers in the north county region rushed to the teen's home located on U.S. Highway 101 on Feb. 7 after his mother dialed 911 and said that her spouse called and told her that the teen had pointed a rifle at him.

The juvenile's name, along with family members, is being withheld.

