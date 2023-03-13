SOUTH BEND — A 15-year-old Raymond teen arrested on Feb. 7 for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the Pacific County Superior Court. The plea came with a light sentence.
Officers in the north county region rushed to the teen's home located on U.S. Highway 101 on Feb. 7 after his mother dialed 911 and said that her spouse called and told her that the teen had pointed a rifle at him.
According to court records, the teen's mom rushed home and beat responders there, and took the rifle and a knife away from her son. She locked the weapons inside a vehicle so that the teen could not get to them.
After arriving on the scene, officers learned that the teen and his stepfather had some sort of dispute after his son and the teen got off a school bus. At first, the stepdad scoffed at the weapon, thinking it was a pellet rifle, before getting a better look and realizing it was a loaded .22 caliber rifle.
The teen was taken into custody and booked at the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. The charge was amended to one count of felony harassment on Feb. 24.
According to court records, the teen and his attorney reached a plea agreement with the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office for the amended lesser charge. The change of plea was entered on Feb. 24, and his sentencing was held on Feb. 9.
A probation counselor, included in the plea agreement for juvenile offenders, recommended the teen only serve 14 days incarcerated, with credit for four days already served and then 12 months of community custody.
As part of the deal, the prosecutor's office recommended that the teen be sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time already served and then 12 months of community custody.
According to court records, Judge Donald J. Richter sided with the prosecutor's office and sentenced the teen to 30 days incarcerated and 12 months of community custody. The teen will serve approximately 26 days with his credit for time served.
The juvenile's name, along with family members, is being withheld.
