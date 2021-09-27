RAYMOND — Multiple agencies responded to a report of an assault with a firearm at the Riverdale Heights Apartments on the 1200 Block of Willapa Avenue on Sept. 26 around 8:48 p.m.
A 911 caller stated a man had accidentally shot a young boy.
According to Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor, when officers arrived from his agency, the South Bend Police Department and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, they found a 14-year-old boy shot in the right side of his chest.
The mother of the victim told officers that her husband had accidentally shot the boy.
Nearly a dozen responders from the Raymond Fire Department rushed to the apartment to save the shooting victim. He was transported from the scene to Willapa Harbor Hospital in critical condition and was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
As of 9 a.m. on Sept. 27, he is reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive.
His condition is being heavily credited to the quick response from first-responders and staff at Willapa Harbor Hospital.
“Right now, it’s being ruled an accidental discharge,” Spoor said. “It is still under investigation, and we expect to have more details later this week.”
Residents of the apartment complex reported to the Observer that officers seized over a dozen firearms from the home, including handguns and semi-automatic assault rifles.
Spoor confirmed the confiscation and noted it’s standard procedure in these types of incidents.
The victim and shooter’s names are being withheld, and the father is only identified as a former Marine.
North county agencies were overtaken by multiple 911 calls nearly simultaneously with the shooting.
In other calls, officers responded to a potential DUI collision on Andrew Street outside Raymond with a vehicle in the ditch and a suicidal female at another apartment complex in the 900 block of Ocean Avenue in Raymond.
