LONG BEACH — Thanks to smart investments, a prominent local charitable foundation has a substantial amount of cash available to help south Pacific County museums, schools, fire departments, towns and similar entities.
The Russell and Allys Templin Foundation has been stepping up to fill local needs for three decades in ways big and small. The foundation has provided around $5 million in support of an array of good causes. These gifts currently tally up to about $200,000 a year. Multi-time recipients include Ocean Beach School District, Naselle-Grays River Valley School District, the Chinook School restoration project, the World Kite Museum and the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum.
The foundation is currently helping the city of Long Beach buy new decorative street lights along Pacific Avenue north of downtown.
Grants are only awarded to buy tangible capital items. The foundation requires that requests come from municipal or non-profit entities recognized as such by the IRS. The entity must be based south of the Nemah River in Pacific County. Politically or religiously affiliated groups are not eligible for grants.
The application process is straightforward and moves quickly.
Requests can be sent to P.O. Box 397, Seaview, WA, 98644, or brought up with any of the present trustees: Dobbie Wiegardt, Pat Nelson, David Aase, Dustin Mead or Dian Barker-Sayce, whose email address is or dian@centurytel.net and whose cell number is 503-338-8871. (Note that Barker-Sayce has retired from the Bank of the Pacific, so inquiries should not be made there.)
