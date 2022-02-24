Cormorants
Buy Now

Cormorants perch on the Astoria-Megler Bridge, where they relocated in recent years and have been causing problems since being harried off an island in Baker Bay near Chinook.

 FILE PHOTO

Astoria-Megler Bridge is scheduled to close for a maximum of 20 minutes next Wednesday while experiments begin to move the cormorant population.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will attempt to use light- and sound-based techniques to compel the birds to nest elsewhere.

Additional bridge closures may occur until September, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Bird nests and excrement can impede bridge inspections and damage the paint, the transportation department said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.