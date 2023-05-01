OCEAN PARK — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office diffused an escalating situation between neighbors on April 26 at 9:52 p.m. in Ocean Park. A man was subsequently arrested after deputies determined he violated a court-ordered protection order.

Tension between Patrick E. Kelley, 53, and a female neighbor near the area of the 2900 Block of 219th Place began to spill over on April 26. It resulted in two separate 911 calls, one from the female neighbor and another neighbor in the area who could hear the commotion.

