OCEAN PARK — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office diffused an escalating situation between neighbors on April 26 at 9:52 p.m. in Ocean Park. A man was subsequently arrested after deputies determined he violated a court-ordered protection order.
Tension between Patrick E. Kelley, 53, and a female neighbor near the area of the 2900 Block of 219th Place began to spill over on April 26. It resulted in two separate 911 calls, one from the female neighbor and another neighbor in the area who could hear the commotion.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the call and met with Kelley, who stated that a court order barred him from interacting or being within 10ft of a female neighbor and alleged she was taunting him.
“Kelley stated he could not wait till their court date on Friday so he could be done [the victim],” Sgt. Nicholas Zimmerman said in court records. “I asked Kelley what had occurred this evening; Kelley proceeded to tell me he had felt [the alleged victim] was at the property all day but had not seen her.”
“But tonight, when he had come home, she was there in the small upper window of her trailer, and he ‘snapped’ and told her to ‘shut the f*** up. I observed a pair of scissors on the ground next to the door of Kelley’s trailer. I asked Kelley where they had come from; Kelley stated he had no idea,” Zimmermann added.
According to court records, Sgt. Kyle Pettit spoke with the alleged victim, who reportedly caught the incident on video. The video reportedly shows an irate Kelley, with the scissors in his hand, threatening to “gut her like a fish.”
The nine-minute video allegedly shows Kelley lofting profanities at the alleged victim and threatening to harm her.
“Kelley also states, ‘If you come near me, I’ll gut you like a fish.’ Kelley then states ‘if you come near me tonight, I will f***ing kill you; I hate you,” Zimmerman stated in court records.
Zimmerman and Pettit documented the scene and took photographs. Kelley was arrested for felony harassment and violation of a protection order. Kelley was booked into the Pacific County Jail and posted $50,000 bail on April 27.
Zimmerman also spoke with the other 911 caller, who informed him that they had reported incidents between Kelley and the alleged victim in the past. They also stated they heard what they thought were .22 caliber gunshots during the incident.
“What sounds like a pellet gun being fired can be heard in the video I received from [the alleged victim],” Zimmerman stated in court records. “No muzzle flash can be observed in the video. A pellet gun was observed inside Kelley’s trailer when he was placed in custody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.