Trek highlights mental health, addiction recovery issues
Kyndal Ray Edwards knows the answer.
Edwards, aka, “A Walking Testimony,” arrived at Long Beach Wednesday after a trek that took 362 days
Let the record show he left the Atlantic Ocean at the Jacksonville Beach Pier in Jacksonville Florida on Jan. 1, 2022
And he reached the Pacific at Long Beach on April 12, 2023.
His route included Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
The 30-year-old has served significant time in prison and jail for various crimes and struggled with drug addiction. His walk was to raise awareness about mental health issues and addiction recovery, timed to end on his 4-year sobriety anniversary.
He didn’t make his trek in one continuous flow — because he suffered a hernia in Alabama and had to have emergency surgery and rest for multiple weeks in Colorado before he could continue.
A crowd of about 70 waited at the Bolstad Beach approach for his designated arrival time. He showed up to hoots of joy from well-wishers many holding encouraging signs. But he didn’t stop for applause and kept pushing his travel cart — adorned with his mission statement — all the way west until he could dip his bare feet in the ocean.
Once there, he led a prayer, posed for pictures, and was presented with commemorative gifts from Jerry Phillips, mayor of Long Beach, Nikki Fortuna president of Peace of Mind Pacific County, the Peninsula’s mental health advocacy group, and the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde.
• More details and reactions in Wednesday’s edition of the Chinook Observer.
