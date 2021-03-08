NASELLE — Trooper Lonnie Eaton has never felt alone.
“There’s always someone else with me,” he said.
In his 30-year career with the Washington State Patrol, Eaton has responded to fatal crashes with survivors, some injured, all shocked.
He has drawn on his faith for strength.
“With family members, you just try to be as supportive and open as you can with them about the situation,” he said. “You try to get somebody else to come help them and you try not to let them stay on scene.”
The trooper began his career in Kelso patrolling Interstate-5 in 1991. At two of his first three fatal accidents, he was unexpectedly assigned as the lead investigator.
“You just try to be a good human,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to deal with. It’s a sad time and you have just got to try to help.”
But once he left the scene of terrible accidents, he found comfort. “Back in my car, me and God had a little chat,” he said. “I have my talks with God, praying for the families of the people that are injured and killed.”
Hometown challenges
After eight years on freeway duty, he was transferred to Raymond in 1999. Soon afterward, the detachment moved to Naselle.
That offered inevitable challenges.
“I have known that in your hometown you are going to stop people — and people that you know pretty well,” Eaton said.
For minor offenses, a trooper’s options of a verbal or written warning or a ticket offer flexibility. “I probably gave people one break, but they then know I’m out here. They get one opportunity and then they know that I had to do what I have to do.”
Almost reluctant to say so, he said he became somewhat hardened.
“When I first started, I was naive. I would take what people threw at me. But about eight or nine years in, I started being … I found that my grace has disappeared.
“I never had any real issues with anybody,” he added. “I feel like I have done a pretty good job being as professional as I can. When I stop and contact people I will listen, but I’m not going to start an argument about it.”
Some laws make it harder
Eaton’s career began during the week of rioting in Los Angeles after the police beating of Rodney King was caught on video. In the intervening 30 years, American society’s attitude toward law enforcement has become less supportive.
That provokes mixed thoughts when asked whether he recommends it as a career. “It’s a lot harder for me to do that,” he said.
Recent decriminalizing of drug possession in Oregon and Washington has disappointed many in law enforcement. “The laws are changing. It makes it harder,” Eaton said. “I thought that lawmakers would make things easier. It is the opposite.”
The world has changed in three decades.
“In my first seven or eight years on the freeway, I never wore my (bullet-proof) vest,” he recalled. “Maybe that was feeling young and ‘invincible?’”
Now protective gear is mandatory and his Chevrolet Tahoe includes a rifle, as well as a shotgun that can fire “non-lethal” rounds.
“You had a feeling then that people were not out to get you,” he said. “I feel you have to be way more concerned and ‘on top of your game.’ It feels there’s no time to just be ‘a guy.’”
Prepare for anything
Academy cadets watched a video of officers being shot. “Your No 1 job is to make it home at night,” he said, repeating his instructors’ mantra. “You get training and walk up to a car and know what might happen. You must be cordial, but you have to be prepared.”
Although he discovered weapons while making arrests, they have never been used to threaten him. “I have never had any really hairy things happen to me. No one has tried to use gun against me.”
One sad memory happened when returning from an oil change in Warrenton. A car stopped on top of the Astoria Bridge.
“I thought he had broken down,” Eaton said, pained as he recalled the memory of watching the driver get out and jump to his death. He radioed the U.S. Coast Guard while managing stopped traffic, regretting he could not help. “There was no eye contact. I didn’t have a chance to say anything,” he said.
Highlights of 30 years
Despite some negatives, Eaton reflects on his 30-year career with pride. His voice lights up when asked about highlights — his was the first car up to the lookout on Mount St. Helens when the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway was opened in the 1990s. He savors hosting drunk-driving awareness programs at schools or taking kids to “shop-with-a-cop.”
He never seriously sought promotions, which likely would have taken him away from Naselle, where he could work but still coach, attend his children’s events, and be near family.
After family prayers the night before, he took the sergeant’s test, but flubbed a simple question at the interview. “We took that as ‘a sign’” he smiled.
