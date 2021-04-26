ILWACO — Peninsula Poverty Response activists have stepped up their efforts on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Their latest action is the opening of a third Little Free Pantry in Ilwaco.
The freestanding brown metal container has been installed next to a picnic table in the parking lot of the New Life (Assembly of God) Church at 405 First Avenue North.
“Our community is experiencing high unemployment and considerable poverty,” said Cecelia Haack, coordinator of the Peninsula Poverty Response team.
The group, run by a volunteer board, seeks practical ways to alleviate hunger and homelessness while coordinating efforts from other supportive groups.
The covid-19 pandemic has shut down many employers, or forced them to curtail operations, since March 2020. Many are resuming as vaccinations become more available, but help is still needed.
“Although we have a burgeoning tourism industry, not all the jobs we have lost to covid have come back,” Haack said. “There are some pretty significant needs.”
Haack commended Pastor John Thomas for enthusiastic support of the pantry installed on church property, across from the Black Lake parking area.
“Our church has a genuine love for the community and any time we can meet a physical need in the name of Jesus we do,” Thomas said.
He said his involvement was inspired by Pastor Karen Humber of the Peninsula Church of the Nazarene, whose members will be among those working to keep the pantry stocked.
Two other sturdy metal cabinets have been in place for quite a while in Ocean Park, on Bay Avenue near the food bank, and at Second and Oregon streets in downtown Long Beach, just north of the Post Office.
Generous Peninsula residents, including members of the various churches involved, stock the pantries. Food items must be canned or other nonperishable items. Hygiene items include toothpaste and brushes, soap, shampoo and tampons.
Peninsula Poverty Response board member Elly Rosaire, who is the family resource coordinator for the Ocean Beach School District, is among those getting the word out.
“This program can’t be successful without community support,” Rosaire said. “You can leave or take any of the food or hygiene items in the box. This is a 24/7 resource for all.”
The pantry doors are not locked, but have an ingenious opening mechanism designed for a human hand. Organizers hope this deters hungry bears and other inquisitive wildlife.
• Another service the group’s leaders promote is the Laundry Love program. Homeless people and others in need can take advantage of two free loads of laundry (wash and dry) at the Long Beach Laundromat, 1607 Pacific Highway, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Soap and dryer sheets are provided.
