OCEAN PARK — Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting on Ocean Park on Feb. 5 that began with an armed robbery. All three are facing multiple charges for the bizarre incident.
The Pacific County Sheriff's Office continues investigating what exactly happened when the three men went home on the 1400 Block of 184th Pl in Ocean Park. The men allegedly walked into the residence looking for a man and put two occupants at gunpoint.
The three men have been identified as Chad A. Meyer, 18, John D. Pickering, 20, and Henry L. Campuzano, 51.
According to court records, the trio started their alleged robbery by pointing firearms at the two men before placing one of the firearms on one of the victims' head and demanding they all hand over money.
"No money was given, and they were told to leave," the investigating deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit. "They walked out of the house, got in a white truck and drove west down the street, and turned around. As the vehicle drove past the house headed back towards the highway, [a victim] said his window was shot."
The investigating deputy discovered a quarter-inch-wide bullet hole in a window at the residence and blood leaving the residence's porch. One of the suspects was allegedly 'accidentally' shot while fleeing.
According to court records, one of the witnesses called Pickering's mother about the ordeal and could hear Meyer and Pickering talking about the robbery. The victim alleged that they could hear the two men bragging about pointing the rifles at the victims, making them 'scared.'
Deputies located Meyer and Pickering at Pickering's mother's and were told two different stories by the men. Meyer denied involvement in the robbery but admitted to shooting Campuzano in the foot with a 'pellet gun.' Pickering reportedly stated that the incident was a plan to get 'white' from the victims, also known as methamphetamine.
"Meyer said he shot Campuzano with a pellet gun but would not state where the gun now was other than it was gone and would not be found. Meyer was not providing any more information and was being disrespectful as I tried asking him further questions," the investigating deputy said in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
Campuzano was reportedly nowhere to be found but called Pickering's mother while the investigation was conducted and spoke with the lead deputy. He allegedly chalked up the entire incident as a "prank" and said his wound required surgery.
Pickering's mother was also grilled about the incident and eventually fessed up to the details as she understood them. She reported hearing what the two young men and the adult Campuzano had done and told Meyer and her son, "they had really screwed up."
"[She] explained she had gotten home from church, and Campuzano, Pickering, and Meyer were leaving in a white truck around [9:15 p.m.]. They were gone for about 10 minutes when they returned, [She] said she heard Campuzano angry at Meyer for shooting him and threatening to shoot him when he came back," the investigating deputy said in the probable cause affidavit.
Meyer and Pickering were subsequently arrested, and while en route to the Pacific County Jail, Meyer also alleged the entire thing was a prank. The three men had also allegedly been drinking before the alleged robbery, which is believed to have contributed to the incident. Meyer provided a breath sample that registered .118% blood alcohol content.
The two men were booked in the Pacific County Jail at 11:55 p.m. and are currently facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and drive-by shooting. They appeared for preliminary hearings in the Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 6, where their bail was each set at $150,000.
Campuzano was picked up on Feb. 6 and was booked into the jail for the same charges.
