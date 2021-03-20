SEE WWW.CHINOOKOBSERVER.COM FOR UPDATED VERSION OF THIS STORY
LONG BEACH — Three people are being airlifted to a Portland trauma center from Ocean Beach Hospital Saturday afternoon following a serious one-vehicle accident on the beach a mile south of Cranberry approach.
The adult male driver is considered to be in critical condition after the wreck, which according to witnesses resulted from doing “cookies” or “donuts” — driving in a tight circle in the sand. This results in high centrifugal force. Rollovers in such circumstances are among the most common type of vehicular accidents on the beach.
The adult female in the vehicle and one of the four child passengers are considered to be in serious condition and also are being taken to Portland via air ambulance. Three other children are reported to be uninjured.
Washington State Patrol is running the accident investigation since the ocean beach is classified as a state highway. Additional details will be forthcoming later this weekend or Monday.
