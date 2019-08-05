OLYMPIA — Three wastewater treatment plants in Pacific County have been named to the Washington Department of Ecology’s annual list of those with “top-performing status.”
Fort Columbia State Park Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Long Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant and Naselle Youth Camp Wastewater Treatment Plant were among 110 facilities statewide to be honored.
“Wastewater treatment plant operators are local heroes. They are protecting water quality every day,” said Polly Zehm, Ecology’s deputy director. “They deal with everything that you flush or put down the drain. That includes some things you probably shouldn’t be putting down the drain, things like those disposable wipes.”
Ecology evaluated more than 300 plants operating in Washington to determine if they were meeting the state pollution limits and permit requirements, which include: monitoring, reporting, spill prevention planning, pretreatment, and operational demands.
Nearly a third of all systems across the state achieved full compliance with their water quality permits in 2018.
