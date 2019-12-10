SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Board of Commissioners adopted a balanced 2020 budget on Nov. 26, marking three years since the county’s last round of austerity measures.
In addition to funding county government services the Board of Commissioners was able to put about $500,000 in the county’s rainy day fund. That fund was depleted after the 2008 recession and again in 2017 after a year with low timber revenue, said Paul Plakinger, fiscal analyst for the county.
“Thankfully we have had a really good timber year both on the private side and on the state side,” Plankinger said.
For the general fund, the county expects about $12.339 million in revenue for 2020, and budgeted about $12.334 million in spending. The general fund is the key to seeing if the county budget is balanced, Plakinger said.
The county was able to pay off early a $50,000 dollar loan for new election machines, saving interest fees. The capital improvements fund got an influx of $250,000 for courthouse restoration and future vehicle purchases. And $50,000 was put into a fund to bolster code enforcement efforts.
And the county took advantage of the market and invested more aggressively this year, Plakinger said.
“The county’s interpretation of aggressive,” Plakinger said. “It wouldn’t be aggressive for a person’s personal finances.”
The county hired back a position in the assessor’s office that was cut during a round of layoffs after the recession.
And the county created three new positions, an additional corrections officer to help with courthouse security; a new code enforcement officer; and an additional public records coordinator who will work four days a week.
Almost all management and union positions received a 5% cost of living adjustment, except for the county commissioners, who cannot approve a raise for themselves until their current term in office is finished. And the county regraded four positions to increase the salaries of the chief deputy prosecutor, the deputy prosecutor, the superior court administrator and Plakinger’s fiscal analyst position. The county is still negotiating with two unions — the road crew union and the non commissioned teamsters.
In addition to the general fund, the road fund is budgeted for about $8.5 million in road improvement projects, but with just $6.1 million in revenues.
“We’re obligated to list certain things out but there are just a few we are realistically going to get to depending on weather and such,” Plakinger said.
The total cost to run the county in 2020 is estimated to be about $42.5 million this year, which includes the budget for the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department, the Department of Community Development, the road fund and the general fund.
