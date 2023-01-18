SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Board of Commissioners welcomed the newest member to its ranks this week, with the appointment of David Tobin to fill the vacant, peninsula-based seat on the county’s governing body.
Tobin, 67, of Long Beach, was selected on Tuesday by the two currently serving commissioners, Lisa Olsen and Jerry Doyle, to take over the position that became available following Frank Wolfe’s retirement at the end of 2022 due to health reasons.
He was selected over the two other candidates who had been advanced for the nomination by the Democrats of Pacific County: Diana Thompson, 75, of Oysterville, and Keli Lucero, 45, of Ocean Park.
Each of the three candidates interviewed with Olsen and Doyle, as well as the county’s Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger and Risk Manager Marie Guernsey, on Jan. 17. Following the interviews, Olsen and Doyle met in an executive session for about 30 minutes before moving to appoint Tobin to the position.
Tobin will serve in the position through at least this November, but indicated in his interview for the appointment on Tuesday that he would seek to run to serve out the remainder of the term — through 2024 — in the special election that will be held later this year.
The principal at Ilwaco High School for 14 years until his retirement last June, Tobin spent 41 years in the educational field as an administrator, teacher and coach. He also previously served as a reserve officer in the Long Beach Police Department, and presently serves as a volunteer EMT with Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
TheObserver will have further coverage of Tobin’s appointment in next week’s issue.
