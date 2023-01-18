David Tobin

Retired Ilwaco High School Principal David Tobin is joining the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, replacing Frank Wolfe, who resigned two years early to deal with a health issue.

 BRANDON CLINE

SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Board of Commissioners welcomed the newest member to its ranks this week, with the appointment of David Tobin to fill the vacant, peninsula-based seat on the county’s governing body.

Tobin, 67, of Long Beach, was selected on Tuesday by the two currently serving commissioners, Lisa Olsen and Jerry Doyle, to take over the position that became available following Frank Wolfe’s retirement at the end of 2022 due to health reasons.

