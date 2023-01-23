SOUTH BEND — David Tobin was appointed last week to fill the vacancy for the peninsula-based seat on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners.

Tobin, 67, of Long Beach, will serve in the position that became open following longtime commissioner Frank Wolfe’s retirement through at least this November. The former longtime principal at Ilwaco High School has also indicated that he will file to run in a special election later this year to serve out the remainder of the term, which runs through the end of 2024.

