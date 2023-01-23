SOUTH BEND — David Tobin was appointed last week to fill the vacancy for the peninsula-based seat on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners.
Tobin, 67, of Long Beach, will serve in the position that became open following longtime commissioner Frank Wolfe’s retirement through at least this November. The former longtime principal at Ilwaco High School has also indicated that he will file to run in a special election later this year to serve out the remainder of the term, which runs through the end of 2024.
He retired last June after 14 years as principal of IHS, and 41 years in education as a teacher, administrator and coach. He presently serves as a volunteer EMT with Pacific County Fire District No. 1 and as a member of the Long Beach Planning Commission, and previously served as a reserve officer with the Long Beach Police Department.
In a Jan. 17 interview with the two already serving commissioners, Lisa Olsen and Jerry Doyle, as well as top county officials, Tobin said members of the community initially reached out to him following Wolfe’s retirement announcement in late 2022 and asked if he would be interested in the vacancy.
“I guess in the past I haven’t been terribly political, and I’m still not a politician,” Tobin said. “But some people approached me when the position first came up, and they asked if I’d be interested. I thought about it a little bit and I said, ‘You know, I actually have the time now to devote to something like this and I think I can do a lot of good things.’”
Tobin said that his long background in education “fit very well with the role of county commissioner.” He highlighted what he thought were many similarities between the position he just departed and the position he was vying for, including the need to be a servant-leader.
“I think anybody can come out and lead, but a servant-leader comes out and puts people first, puts colleagues first, puts constituents first,” he said. “It’s not a skill that’s been acquired, but it’s just part of my nature to be a servant-leader.”
Being team-oriented and transparent are traits Tobin also identified as being important for county commissioners, as well as having strong communication skills. “A huge part of this role is being able to talk to colleagues, but also not being afraid to go out and talk to people in the communities.”
While it’s not something he felt he could clearly articulate at the time, Tobin said he believes he does have a vision for making things better for the county as a commissioner.
“It seems like — I haven’t been in [the position], so I could be way off-base — but it seems like it’s an interesting mix between a focus on the day-to-day challenges, and keeping a focus on the long-term vision for what’s going to make it better for everybody here in the county,” Tobin said.
Before proposing or trying to make any considerable changes, he said that he’d like to come in, work and get familiar with Olsen, Doyle, other county officials and the way the commissioners and county operates. He added that he doesn’t think it’s the right thing for a leader to try and implement sweeping changes when coming into a new position.
And although he doesn’t have experience with county or municipal budgets, Tobin does have experience with the school budgeting process. He said he uses budgets as a way of gauging the priorities of a government or organization.
He shied away from identifying any areas where he would propose making cuts in the 2024 budget — saying he’d need to work with the other commissioners, department leaders and constituents — but said he doesn’t think the county could afford to make cuts in areas related to roads, mental health and the environment.
“One of the things I like about the timing in this is I get to get in and make my feet wet and my hands dirty for a while before it actually becomes budget time again,” Tobin said. “I don’t want that to sound like a cop-out, I want it to sound like I want to be thoughtful in my part of the decision-making process to make sure that I have all the information and data necessary, especially if budget cuts have to come around.”
As someone who’s newly retired — although still volunteering for Fire District 1 and serving on the Long Beach Planning Commission — Tobin had no concerns that he would be able to devote the necessary time to the position.
“I think one thing that anybody could say about me or would say about me is that I’m a hard worker,” he said. “I’m not afraid to put in time. I’m not afraid to use the time that I have to do a good job and to make good decisions. And the great thing is I do have that time.
“I retired in June, and that was great, but I don’t know that I’m really ready to be retired yet. I’ve got a lot more that I feel like I could give, and I felt like in education I was making a difference and I was serving a cause … But there’s something missing, and I think this is the piece that is missing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.