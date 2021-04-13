LONG BEACH — The city of Long Beach’s new biosolids treatment program is online and churning out homemade compost that could be coming soon to a garden near you.
The rigorous, weeks-long process plays out at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, where sewage sludge is transformed into a high-quality product that can be used for a variety of residential, commercial and city uses. And this weekend, the city is hosting the first of two planned giveaways of the end-product to the public.
People can show up in their vehicles at the treatment plant, located at 313 Sixth St. NE, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16 and 17 to receive one free yard of compost for their garden or any other use they have in mind.
“We’ve got enough to get rid of, and we’d like to get rid of all of it if we could,” said Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson.
The city currently has about 400 yards of compost to give out, officials estimated. Another giveaway is scheduled for April 30 and May 1, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I think this will be a good thing for the community,” said Don Zuern, the city’s water & sewer supervisor. He noted that the project has been nearly a three-year process, from concept to design to construction to the program now being online.
The project came about because of stiffer state regulations that went into effect in 2018. Previously, Long Beach had sprayed its treated sewer sludge over a stretch of woods along 67th Place during the winter for a number of years, one of the few communities in the state that still disposed of its waste in that manner.
In 2016, the Washington State Department of Ecology told the city, along with Ilwaco, that it had to figure out how to turn their waste into a more beneficial product. City officials believe that the new biosolids plant is a long-term solution to that problem.
In all, the state-mandated project is expected to cost the city $425,000 per year, which includes an annual loan payment of $303,000 to the state Department of Ecology as well as operational costs. The loan is to be repaid over 20 years, and city officials expect the plant, which has new state-of-the-art equipment and machinery, to last for 30 years.
The hope is for the plant to begin paying for itself, and the city is putting the call out to find more customers. Ilwaco, which was originally supposed to be a cosponsor of the plant with Long Beach before pulling out, is the plant’s first and only customer so far. It is expected to pay Long Beach about $70,000 a year to dispose of its biosolids.
Other possible customers include nearby municipalities in both Washington and Oregon, as well as commercial sewage-handling operations.
