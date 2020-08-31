OCEAN PARK — Lucy the tortoise has returned home, and the peninsula can collectively breathe one big sigh of relief.
Missing since the night of Aug. 15, Lucy was spotted coming out of the woods by an Ocean Park resident on Aug. 29, who called Brenda Finn, Lucy’s owner, to share the good news and reunite the pair.
Lucy, a 23-year-old male weighing in at 53 pounds, is a rescue tortoise who was adopted by Finn and her family two years ago. The family was offering a $500 reward for his safe return.
