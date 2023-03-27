SEAVIEW — The Pacific County Tourism Bureau is permanently closing its Seaview visitors center to travelers, according to Executive Director Katja Spitz.
The decision, which will result in the layoff of two part-time employees and a handful of unpaid volunteers, comes as the visitors center has seen decreased foot traffic in recent years — even as the peninsula itself has drawn robust crowds — and is part of a broader change in the bureau’s strategy to focus more heavily on marketing.
The Seaview location will continue to serve as the office space for the tourism bureau, said Spitz, who has headed PCTB since last fall and previously spent nine years with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority as the organization’s international market executive.
The bureau was recently awarded its full funding request from the Pacific County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, after funding had lapsed prior to Spitz’s arrival and forced the then-temporary closure of the visitors center. With funds in hand, PCTB is currently in the midst of hiring new staff to fill out its operations.
“We’re only closing the function where a visitor comes to the Seaview location and they’re not able to get a map in-person from myself or [other tourism bureau employees],” said Spitz.
A rack of brochures will be available outside, and guests will be redirected to other visitors centers like the Long Beach Visitors and Merchants Services Center that opened in late 2021.
The bureau also has plans to eventually offer a digital kiosk — where guests can scan a QR code on their phone — as an alternative to physical brochures or maps, as a way to reduce waste and cater to a growing segment of travelers that prefer receiving the relevant information digitally rather than physically.
Multiple factors
There were several factors that went into the decision to close the visitors center aside from the decreased in-person visitation, Spitz said, including PCTB’s decision to put more of an emphasis on marketing to attract larger audiences and different demographics.
“We’re going forward in operating as a destination marketing organization, which is really our role and how we’re different from a merchants association or chamber,” she said. “We have all of these resources, we have budgets, we have marketing plans, we have all of these [tools] where we can reach the visitor to bring them here.”
Spitz mentioned production recently finishing for an upcoming digital advertising campaign, featuring locations on the peninsula as well as Raymond and Tokeland. The three-day shoot capitalized on wonderful weather and highlighted the county’s natural beauty, and the film crew that PCTB contracted with told Spitz that they’d never had such a hard time trying to figure out what to include in the final product because of all the stunning shots they got.
“We want to promote, but we want to protect,” she said, noting a recent study that found 40% of travelers get their inspiration from YouTube and TikTok and adding that digital advertising is a way for PCTB to diversify its marketing approach. “We want to be very mindful of who we promote to, but I think if we just tell our story … [people will realize] we have lots of fun things to do.”
Along with the staff, Spitz praised the commitment and dedication of the volunteers who have manned the visitors center during open hours, and was hopeful that they’d be able to find spots at a merchants association or chamber where they could continue to speak and inform visitors about the area and what makes it so special.
“We are just not in a situation where it makes sense for us to operate that center in that location right now,” Spitz said. “We have so many other places where [visitors] can walk in and speak to someone, that it’s just better for us to support them so we can all kind of work together instead.
“Our job is kind of to get the traveler to come here, and once they’re here it’s the other visitors centers, the merchants associations, chambers, the hotels, the restaurants — it’s really the community — that greets the visitor and gets them to be interested and want to come back again.”
Membership fees
In what would be another significant change for the bureau, Spitz said the bureau is leaning toward doing away with membership fees.
“Although we would love to have the revenue to spend, it doesn’t allow us to tell an impartial story,” she said. “It forces us to promote certain experiences over others, and maybe it’s not the best fit for that visitor — but we tell them [that it is] because it’s a member.”
Spitz mentioned the various merchants associations and chambers in the counties that local businesses also pay dues to be a part of, saying those expenses are not inconsiderate for the businesses and it can force the various organizations to compete for the same pool of funds. The bureau would continue to provide services for businesses and print and offer their promotional materials to visitors, she added.
“If we found a model where we could operate without membership and preference, then we could really tell true stories, because if we’re here to represent Pacific County it’s really our job to find every single thing that could be promoted in every nook and cranny — regardless of whether they pay or not,” Spitz said.
Membership has declined in recent years, with Spitz saying it’s at about 40-50% of pre-pandemic levels and adding that recent staffing and funding woes means PCTB isn’t providing those paying members with “a huge amount of value.”
“As much as we would love to have the money — and because it’s unrestricted — I also want to be transparent and really focus on what the priority is,” she said. “The memberships sometimes were also creating some barriers between members, because we’re promoting some over others. And when I came on board, I had a lot of meetings with people who were very unhappy because they were members and they never got promoted, while other entities who were not paying [dues] kept getting promoted all the time.
“So if we truly [offered] memberships, then we’d need to do it right. And for the small amount of revenue that it gives us — compared to what it used to be — it’s not worth making it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.