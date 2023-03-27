Katja Spitz

Katja Spitz is overseeing a transition toward marketing as head of the Pacific County Tourism Bureau.

SEAVIEW — The Pacific County Tourism Bureau is permanently closing its Seaview visitors center to travelers, according to Executive Director Katja Spitz.

The decision, which will result in the layoff of two part-time employees and a handful of unpaid volunteers, comes as the visitors center has seen decreased foot traffic in recent years — even as the peninsula itself has drawn robust crowds — and is part of a broader change in the bureau’s strategy to focus more heavily on marketing.

