OLYMPIA — The local 2020-21 coastal commercial Dungeness crab fishery faces an additional delay through at least Jan. 14, 2021.
Coastal Dungeness crab Tri-State policy representatives from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Dec. 18 agreed that elevated marine toxin levels require a continuing closure from Cape Falcon, Oregon north to the U.S./Canada border.
This decision was based on domoic acid tests of Dungeness crab collected by WDFW and analyzed by the Washington Department of Health (WDOH) which shows that crab tested off Long Beach have viscera that continues to be above the federal domoic acid action level of 30 parts per million.
At 64 ppm, the domoic level was more than twice the limit in a sample collected Dec. 12 at seven fathoms in the Peacock Spit area near the south end of the peninsula. Other over-limit samples of 32 ppm were obtained at 15 fathoms off Seaview and 35 ppm at 7 fathoms near Cranberry.
The highest sample level inside the Columbia estuary was 27 ppm, compared to a high of 21 ppm in Dec. 9 sampling. Being below the 30 ppm threshold means the sport crab season can technically stay open in Columbia. But WDOH sometimes closes a season when an upward trend is observed. No closure announcement had been made as of 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
A delay will allow WDFW to continue conduct more testing to see if domoic acid levels drop prior to announcing the opening of the commercial crab fishery. WDFW follows a biotoxin monitoring plan overseen by WDOH. The monitoring plan requires two samples, seven to ten days apart where domoic acid is below 30 ppm and domoic acid levels trending downwards to proceed without requiring evisceration. WDFW will continue to sample as ocean conditions allow.
WDFW said it is also working closely with WDOH, Washington Department of Agriculture and ODFW to discuss the requirements and enforceability of an opening under a mandatory evisceration requirement, should that action be necessary. That would be sales of whole crab wouldn't be possible until domoic levels decline.
Domoic acid is a naturally occurring byproduct sometimes produced by a type of marine algae. It can cause serious illness and even death if ingested in high quantities. A domoic outbreak most recently caused a serious season delay in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.