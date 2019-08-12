PACIFIC COUNTY — Travelers who use State Route 6 near Salmon Creek, west of Pe Ell, will need to use a bypass road to get around construction.
Starting this week contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will shift travelers to a temporary detour along SR 6, as they continue work to replace an undersized culvert with a larger box culvert, which will provide for improved fish passage under the highway.
During the work, travelers will pass through the area via an automated signal. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph throughout the work zone. Travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, and may encounter intermittent, daytime, single-lane closures.
Shifting traffic to a temporary single-lane road allows travelers to safely bypass construction, and reduces delays, WSDOT said in a press release.
