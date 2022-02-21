SOUTH BEND — One man is in jail after a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding and a search of the vehicle turned up narcotics.
According to court records, Deputy Tony Kimball stopped a 2003 BMW 325i with three occupants inside for speeding. The driver, identified as Eric L. Apple, 32, also had a revoked driver’s license and was detained for third-degree driving without a valid license.
However, a search of Apple while being detained turned up methamphetamine, and after being questioned about it by Kimball, he admitted to handing a sum of cash to a passenger and allegedly said that additional drugs were in the vehicle, including three fentanyl pills.
Due to no local K9 narcotics dog being on duty at the time, Kimball requested a unit from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO) respond. He also requested a response by operatives from the Pacific County Drug Task Force (DTF).
GHSO Deputy Edward Welter responded to the scene with his K9 Stetson, who has been credited with more than 100 positive finds during his career. The K9 alerted Edward that there were drugs near the rear passenger door.
Officers impounded the vehicle and discovered the three pills, plastic bags, and money hidden under a rear passenger seat.
According to the occupants, the money was first given to the front passenger before he handed it to the rear passenger to hide.
“Inside the folded up cash was a small plastic baggie containing three blue pills that were marked with the ‘M30’ that is stamped on fentanyl pills we have recovered on previous cases,” a DTF operative stated in his report.
Apple also allegedly admitted that he had sold pills to someone earlier in the night.
He was arrested and transported to the Pacific County Jail, where he is currently facing possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The passengers have not been arrested.
He appeared for a preliminary hearing in the Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 18 and is being held on $10,000 bail.
