RAYMOND — A man is dead after a late-night fire ripped through a double-wide mobile home on the 1000 block of Howard Street in Raymond on Feb.10.
Fire crews from the Raymond Fire Department, Pacific County Fire District 3, and South Bend Volunteer Fire Department were on scene within minutes and quickly knocked down the fire.
According to residents in the area, the lone occupant of the home was unresponsive when he was pulled from the fire by firefighters and medics provided lifesaving efforts.
He was eventually transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital where he was declared deceased.
Raymond Police Department Sgt. Arlie Boggs and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jon Ashly, who doubles as the county’s fire investigator, visited the scene on Feb. 10 to begin an investigation.
So far, the fire was found to have started on a couch where the victim was located by firefighters, but an exact cause has not been determined, according to RPD Chief Chuck Spoor.
“It looks like from their investigation that, we can say for sure this is where the fire started and then spread, but as far as an ignition source we are not really sure if it was a cigarette or something else,” Spoor added.
The victim's name is not being released by officers until a next of kin is notified. The victim is identified as a 58-year-old male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.