SEAVIEW — The local branch of the Amalgamated Transit Union is curious to find out what the new boss is like. Some drivers clashed with former Pacific Transit Director Richard Evans. Contract negotiations went to mediation on multiple occasions. Evans’ successor, Michael Wagner, took over Monday.
After years of unease with management, the union made a request to have its representative, David Sharwark, present during the interviews with candidates to succeed Evans, who retired earlier this year. The representative would not, under the proposal, have been able to ask questions. As union representative, Sharwark has a seat on the Transit Board due to a state law governing transit boards, but has no vote in or legal say on who the manager is.
Shop steward Bruce Weillepp made the request for a union presence early in the process, and Sharwark reiterated the request at the following meeting. Sharwark and especially Weillep often portrayed Evans as anti-labor, a charge Evans always vehemently denied.
“We always want to find out how union-friendly a director is going to be,” Sharwark said. “Any little hint we can pick up on based on where they’ve been, what they’ve done…. Any pro-labor inclinations, or anything negative.”
The board regarded the union’s request as somewhat irregular, and rejected it, worrying about creating any false expectations for the union. Board Chair Lisa Olsen told the Observer last week that the issue died as the union seemed acquiescent.
But Sharwark, who did not comment for last week’s article on Wagner’s hiring, was eager to dispel that impression, calling the Observer to make clear that, in his view, the union fought as hard as it could on the matter.
“We requested it twice,” Sharwark said. “We were told absolutely not.”
Sharwark ended up being so out of the loop on the hiring process that he didn’t find out about the Wednesday, Jan. 20 official hiring of Wagner until the Observer’s request for comment the following Sunday. Upon learning of the appointment, Sharwark looked up Wagner, the former Grant County transit general manager, on LinkedIn. He asked contacts in Grant County about him.
Olsen agreed that she misjudged the union’s level of commitment to the issue but defended the decision on the merits. She expressed regret for the failure to inform Sharwark of Wagner’s hiring, and assumed responsibility for this.
While clearly miffed at the board’s process, Sharwark made clear that he had no quarrel with Wagner, who did not comment for this article.
“We welcome Mr. Wagner, and wish him success,” Sharwark said. As far as his relationship with the board, “I’m not going to hold hard feelings,” he said.
