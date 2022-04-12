SOUTH BEND — The trial for former elite figure skater Stephanie Steigler, 42, of Seattle, was scheduled to begin in just a week, but a last-minute continuance has moved the date two weeks out. The case has been pending since her arrest on Feb. 2, 2021.
She was initially jailed after being pulled over by the Washington State Patrol on U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 36 for traveling 73 miles per hour in a posted speed limit stretch of 55 mph. Steigler was given a field sobriety test, which led troopers to believe she was impaired. While being taken into custody, she allegedly assaulted two troopers.
According to court records, she kicked WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon in the groin while he and Trooper Kelly Parker (Swanson) took her to the ground in an attempt to gain control and place her in handcuffs.
Steigler was subsequently booked into Pacific County Jail for third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence. According to court records, she now just faces two counts of third-degree assault.
The case remained dormant since Steigler bailed out of jail on Feb. 8, 2021, until Sept. 17, 2021, when Judge Don Richter ordered a competency evaluation to determine if Steigler was mentally fit to stand trial.
On Jan. 28, the court learned that Western State Hospital determined that she was, in fact, competent to stand trial. Her trial was expected to be held on April 18. However, issues with discovery and missing reports have resulted in a continuance.
Defense attacks
During a hearing on March 25 for a motion to dismiss, Steigler's attorney, Sunshine M. Bradshaw, blasted the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office, including Senior Deputy Joe Faurholt, alleging prosecutorial mismanagement.
Among the allegations, Bradshaw accused the prosecutor's office of destruction of evidence, lack of victim interviews available to her, and a missing use-of-force report by WSP.
"The state of mind of every officer involved is at issue," Bradshaw said. "What was the tone of their voice when they requested backup? In fact, in one of the audio transmissions, apparently, a quote 'struggle' could be heard in the background."
"What was the context of that struggle? Was it Ms. Steigler hollering 'Please don't step on me, please don't kick me, I can't breathe,' or was it the officers saying 'Please comply, please don't resist?' We don't know because that audio was never requested by the prosecuting attorney's office," she added.
Instead, the audio was transcribed and provided to Bradshaw and is allegedly not a word-for-word transcription of the events as they unfolded. The actual audio is no longer available.
Where's the evidence?
Another evidence issue is that Bradshaw asked for photos and other materials relating to the incident, but she hasn't received clarification about how they were acquired, stored, when or even why.
"For, again, the last two months, [I have been] requesting officer interviews. Of course, that's relevant to this case because they are the alleged victims," Bradshaw said. "There is missing discovery still, missing discovery in the form of a use-of-force investigation."
"Your honor, I am left two weeks before trial with essentially the State having obfuscated evidence, having destroyed evidence, and having refused to provide me with even the minimal response to my request for information," she added.
Based on her allegations concerning the prosecutor's office, Bradshaw asked that the court dismiss the case against her client as a result of "clear prejudice."
However, Faurholt said the State is essentially in compliance and has responded to Bradshaw's requests.
"All of the discovery to the State's knowledge has been provided," Faurholt said. "I don't see how there's any prejudice here, and in regards to the CAD [computer aided dispatch or 911] log and my response to the summary, and in regards to the photos, those have been provided, and we have plenty of time before trial here."
"I don't think there is any issue or prejudice, and if there is any prejudice, that dismissal would be the most extreme remedy in this case rather than just excluding that evidence. However, the State does believe those have been provided with almost three weeks until trial," Faurholt added.
Bradshaw also questioned the prosecutor's office response to her motion for dismissal, which had to be filed within five business days. Richter ruled that the timeline began on Friday, March 25, allowing the prosecutor's office until April 1 to file a response.
Judge: No dismissal
Ultimately, Richter ruled that dismissal of the case was not warranted under the circumstances and determined that the officer's states of mind could be determined during testimony and cross-examination.
"I do not find that the CAD audio itself and the destruction on that, what seems like a routine 90-day schedule, so prejudices the defense to that they will not have a fair trial," Richter said. "The other issue as far as interviews with officers and an opportunity to follow up with any other possible report and, what I took from the argument, the late disclosure of pictures, the remedy of dismissal, of course, is extreme."
"At this time, the court is not willing to dismiss the case," he added.
Bradshaw had the option to remedy the issue with a continuance of the trial but noted that it was not a remedy she was seeking at that time.
Use-of-force
However, she asked for one point of clarification from the prosecutor's office about whether a use-of-force report exists.
"I want to be very clear if the state is indicating that there is no use-of-force investigation report," she asked.
"That is the information that I have at this time," Faurholt responded.
According to WSP, a use-of-force report is conducted every time a trooper uses force on a suspect and confirmed to the Observer that a report for this incident did or has existed. The report was prepared by Sgt. Charles Stewart from the Grays Harbor WSP Hoquiam Detachment.
