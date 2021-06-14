SOUTH BEND — A Pacific County Superior Court trial for Mickey Pine has been delayed once again at his attorney's request. The defense has been searching for a medical expert to evaluate and provide an opinion on new evidence. The trial has been delayed several times since 2019.
Pine is facing a vehicular homicide charge for the death of Shawn Clearwater on March 31, 2019. The two were traveling on State Route 6 in opposite directions in the early morning hours. Pine was commuting back to Lewis County after an evening spent at Chester's Tavern in South Bend.
Just outside Menlo, Pine is accused of crossing the center line and hitting Clearwater's vehicle head-on, causing his death. Pine is also accused of being under the influence during the collision. However, his attorney, Pam Nogueira, has adamantly stated Pine crossed the center line due to looking down to change the station on his vehicle's radio.
Previous trial delay
The trial had been scheduled for earlier this year on April 28, but as the hearing began, Nogueira stated she was informed of new evidence the day before — a report from the Raymond Fire Department crew that responded to the crash and performed life-saving efforts on Pine. She claims the report is the only evidence, to date, that suggests a cause of death.
"This has to be a willing withholding of evidence. This is a trial by ambush at this point. This is going against the code of professional conduct, and it is just absurd," Nogeuiera stated during the April 28 hearing.
Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam disagreed, saying she had access to the report well in advance, and the report "should be no surprise."
Back before the court
Fast forward less than two months, and the case was back before the court June 11 with another request for the case to be continued. Nogueira informed the court she was having difficulty finding a medical expert to examine the EMS report.
"I honestly lost count as to how many individuals I have reached out to," she said. "I have contacted other defense attorneys and followed through with their referrals. Everyone is either too busy to accept the case or no longer offering this service or have retired. I, all in all, had no luck."
Nogueira went on to explain that she even asked her personal doctor if they could assist. She was finally able to locate an East Coast company that could help her but needed more advance notice before testifying.
"I finally found this New Jersey company called American Medical Forensic Specialists (AMFS) whose sole purpose is to help attorneys with expert witnesses. They told me they could help me; however, they need at least 30 days' notice to give to their experts [before] testifying. I obviously didn't have 30 days, and that's what led me to file a motion."
'It's absurd'
Haslam disputes Nogueira's claims that she needs a medical expert to address the EMS report at all and that she didn't have knowledge the report was available as part of the case.
"First of all, the defense indicated that this is the first time that they became aware of the cause of death, [which] is absurd," Haslam said. "They have had the death certificate since the week this case began, so they have certainly been aware of the cause of death of Shawn Clearwater.
"To be frank, if we are waiting for the defense to find a medical expert to suggest that it was anything but Shawn Clearwater's crushed and broken body and a nearly severed arm and profuse bleeding caused by this collision that causes his death, they're going to be waiting a long time."
The EMS report was written by responders after the incident and documented the life-saving efforts performed on Clearwater before they received notice from a doctor who called a time of death. The reports are completed after all EMS calls.
"I've said it when the continuance request for an expert first came up the day of trial that it's unnecessary. We are talking about a [paramedic] who treated Mr. Clearwater at the scene," Haslam said.
Cause other than the collision?
Before Judge Don Richter decided if he would approve the defense request for a continuance, he had one question for Nogueira: "You believe that there is the possibility that the individual died from something other than the injuries received in the car crash?"
"We do have a toxicology report with extremely high levels of methamphetamine in his system," Nogueira replied.
Richter noted that "Based on that representation, I'll grant the continuance" and ordered both the defense and prosecution to find acceptable trial dates. Nogueira planned to give AMFS 30 days' notice on June 14.
Pine's trial will take priority over all court cases on the scheduled docket except for in-custody matters facing speedy-trial deadlines. Trial dates are expected to be presented to the court on June 18.
At Nogueira's request, the prosecution was also ordered to pay sanctions ordered against it on April 28 within 60 days for the hours she needed to interview witnesses due to the EMS report at $300 per hour for 10 hours of questioning.
