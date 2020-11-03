ILWACO — A global pandemic couldn’t keep young ghouls and ghosts from making their annual appearance on local streets over the weekend.
Halloween came and went amid the on-going global covid-19 pandemic with unique precautions to keep festivities safe for kids and families. For a change, there were clear skies — temperatures were on the chilly side, but there was no rain and wind.
Standard Halloween safety protocols were enforced, including closing some residential streets during certain hours for trick-or-treaters on Saturday evening. Unique covid-related precautions included placement of hand sanitizer dispensers on designated street corners where trick-or-treaters were anticipated to gather. A vast majority of trick-or-treaters stayed in small groups, ranging from two to five.
“At 4 o’clock they all started coming down,” said Ilwaco resident Scott Corsi in between swarms of youngsters on Saturday, Oct. 31. “I think they hit Long Beach first then here. They kind of came in herds.”
Corsi credited the strategically-placed hand sanitizer stations and port-a-potties with helping make the event a safe success.
