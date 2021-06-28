LONG BEACH PENINSULA — A trio of 911 calls over a 24-hour span from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning have highlighted the dangers of the Pacific Ocean waters at the beginning of what is expected to be an extremely busy summer tourism season on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Two of the calls occurred on Sunday, when temperatures cracked triple-digits and beaches were packed with people trying to beat the heat from a historic heatwave that tormented most of the Pacific Northwest. Popular eateries were forced to close down early because of the heat and the overwhelming rush of customers.
Beards Hollow
Just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, Pacific County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a report of a possible drowning victim in Beards Hollow, according to district fire chief Jacob Brundage.
The victim, a 44-year-old man from Tacoma, had been pulled out of the water and CPR was already being performed on the victim by the time emergency responders arrived. The district transported the patient to Ocean Beach Hospital, Brundage said.
The man and a young family member were attempting to make their way in the water around the outer side of the main Fishing Rock at 1:43 p.m., according to a witness at the scene. Things quickly went wrong, and other family members on the rock began yelling for help, the witness said. The witness called 911 at 2:01 p.m. but soon after, the youngster was able to scramble out of the water, while the man could be seen floating face down. He was pulled from the ocean by witnesses, who attempted to resuscitate him before aid personnel arrived.
According to social media posts from a family member, the man was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Portland later Sunday. The family member said he had been in the water for 30 minutes and was unconscious and had no pulse when he was pulled out of the water.
On June 28, following additional tests, the family member said the man was pronounced without meaningful brain function, and legally dead. As an organ donor, the family member said he will be kept on life support to allow for tests to be done to find out which organs can be provided to give others a chance to live.
Bolstad approach
A quick response from emergency responders helped to prevent another tragedy off of the Bolstad beach approach Sunday evening, just weeks after a teenage boy drowned on Memorial Day in the same area on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department, South Pacific County Technical Rescue and other agencies responded to a surf rescue call involving a teenage girl at about 7:30 p.m. on June 27, about half a mile north of the Bolstad beach approach.
Firefighters with LBFD that were first to the scene spotted the girl — aged 12 to 14 — tumbling in the surf, according to Long Beach Fire Chief Kyle Jewell. A second crew confirmed the sighting and could see that the girl was waving to those on the shore.
“She was just getting slammed by the waves, she was getting wiped out,” Jewell said. “She was right next to a relative, and they were headed back in, and they got hit by a big wave and got separated and then she got washed out.”
Personnel with South Pacific County Technical Rescue arrived minutes later and launched a jet ski into the surf. Jewell said the first jet ski wasn’t able to locate the girl initially, but a spotter from shore located the girl again and a second jet ski was launched into the water and successfully brought her to shore — to the cheers from dozens of onlookers.
The girl was conscious and breathing when she was brought to shore, Jewell said, but was coughing up water and was taken by ambulance to Ocean Beach Hospital to get checked out. Jewell estimated she had been struggling in the water for 20-25 minutes.
“Everybody was pretty happy. With the outcome from a couple of weeks ago, it’s always good when you can actually bring one back in,” Jewell said.
Monday close call
A 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were transported to Ocean Beach Hospital after they got into trouble in the surf just south of Cranberry beach approach at around 11:30 a.m. June 28.
Although initially reported to be drowning, the two managed to get back to the relative safety of a sandbar by the time emergency responders from Long Beach and Washington State Parks arrived.
The man told aid personnel that he had been underwater quite a while. Both he and his companion swallowed a lot of seawater. There was no additional information June 30 on their conditions.
Officials try to educate
Following an extremely busy weekend for emergency responders, officials are moving forward with new efforts to increase awareness about the dangers of the ocean ahead of what’s expected to be a jam-packed July 4 weekend.
On June 28, South Pacific County Technical Rescue announced that the group will be placing an electronic sign at an entrance to the peninsula, containing “a severe message.”
The exact location of the sign is still to be determined, but it is expected to list the number of rescues and number of drownings that have occurred on the peninsula. While many have proposed signage mentioning specific names and photos of drowning victims, the group said it is declining to do so out of deference to the families who have lost loved ones — many of whom are children.
“The pain is too hard, especially if it is recent. To honor families who are grieving, we have not done such a large sign,” the group said in a statement.
Long Beach city officials said the city, in coordination with Washington State Parks, also expects to have an electronic readerboard posted at the busy Bolstad beach approach. The sign will remind beachgoers of the bonfire and fireworks rules, but will also advise people of dangerous surf and tide conditions in light of the recent tragedies.
South Pacific County Technical Rescue has also considered signage advising beachgoers to wear a life vest if they enter the water, but opted against that suggestion.
“The general consensus after years of discussion was to not encourage [any] activity in the water. It is just too dangerous,” the group said.
While South Pacific County Technical Rescue’s primary focus is on training and rescue, the group said education and community outreach is also important. The group will be planning to host discussion, trainings and information gatherings in the near future, but this week is focused on getting materials and flyers out to businesses and the public.
