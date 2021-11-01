SOUTH BEND — In September 2018, Timberland Regional Library (TRL) said it planned to close up to a third of its local branches, including one in South Bend that was experiencing internal environmental problems. The past year of the pandemic created more uncertainties.
TRL Director Cheryl Heywood provided good news to the Pacific County Commissioners on Oct. 26, when she notified them that the libraries in the county are back to full operation and are expected to stay that way.
The beloved organization’s libraries were shuttered for the majority of the past year and a half due to the pandemic, with most only open for item pick-ups.
The downgrade of services took away many residents’ internet abilities, entertainment options and, most notably, child programs.
“All of the libraries are open,” Heywood said. “We have been open since June 2020 in a different variety of ways. Now we are open to the point where you come in and browse, look at the collection, pick up your holds, access the internet, reserve a meeting room, volunteer and donate.”
Infrastructure upgrades
Heywood’s other big news was infrastructure upgrades for the libraries, including wireless capabilities allowing for stronger, faster internet.
With the downtime from the pandemic, the libraries in Raymond, South Bend and Ocean Park also underwent repairs and some remodeling.
“For the South Bend, the Friends of the Library has been very, very generous. They donated $60,000 for a new roof and faucets and windows. Timberland Regional Library provided, donated, and gave $7,000 toward a new heat pump for the South Bend library last fall,” Heywood said, adding they hope to work with the city to complete some plasterwork in 2022.
Just down the road in Raymond, TRL and the city, including Mayor Tony Nordin, teamed up for “Raymond Refresh,” a refurbishing of the historic library.
“Timberland Regional Library gave $100,000 toward this refresh and staff time. The city paid for the chimney repair, new flooring, painting, furniture, and both floors are now open [in Raymond],” Heywood said.
The Naselle Library, according to Heywood, underwent extensive exterior work over the summer, and Ilwaco will undergo an internal refresh in 2022. Ocean Park Library, which was in some doubt in 2018, will undergo an exterior painting refresh in 2022 as well.
More content
Heywood also had great news for library patrons regarding upgrades to the region’s library collections and updates to the mobile app.
Approximately 3,500 magazines have been added to the digital collection through the organization’s overdrive system, with continuous additions coming.
“Staff have done an amazing job on a project called ‘PictureBook City,’ and this was a reclassification project of more than 13,000 picture books into 14 general themes, such as animals, cooking, science, plays and sports,” Heywood said. “So toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers can find new reading adventures on their own.”
“We also added a new format called ‘Playaway,’ and these are preloaded audiobooks for all ages promoting literacy and addressing the digital divide, and the last item in terms of the collection with we purchased ‘Box Books’ for children, and these are talking picture books in English and in Spanish that people can listen and read along to,” Heywood added.
TRL is also bringing STEM back with a vengeance through the “Capital Stem Alliance” between all five participating TRL counties, which also includes Thurston, Mason, Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.
“This combines Regional Alliance for Youth focusing on pre-K through grade 12, Capital STEM network which is pre-k through age 29, and then Career Connection Learning Network which focuses ages from 14 to 29.”
The groups will unite to focus on science, technology, engineering and math for ages birth to 29, focusing on community, tribal, military education and employer partners.
“We will provide every young person in the capital region with real-world STEM-related learning experiences and supports that offer multiple pathways to college careers and life opportunities,” Heywood said.
According to Heywood, the goal is to build the skills and knowledge for children growing up in the region to acquire family-wage providing jobs in their communities so they stay in the area.
Heywood and TRL are also expanding the organization’s Veteran Cafe that assists local veterans in securing health resources, completing its trial period in Lewis County with WesCare.
“We will act together, to do better together,” Heywood said, quoting Pac Mountain CEO Cheryl Fambles.
“I am always amazed at what you ladies accomplish here in Pacific County and throughout the region,” Commissioner Lisa Olsen said. “Timberland Regional Library is just an amazing resource for all of us — thank you.”
