LONG BEACH and RAYMOND — Tsunami and earthquake experts will be in Pacific County April 9 for presentations and discussions on tsunami vertical evacuation structures, potential earthquake early-warning systems, and survival strategies.
Officials from the Washington Emergency Management Division will be joined by the Washington Geological Survey, the National Weather Service, Sea Grant Washington and local emergency management officials in the 90-minute presentation, which will include time for questions.
Public presentations will be held at:
• 10 a.m. April 9 at the Pacific County PUD Auditorium, 405 Duryea Street, in Raymond
• 7 p.m. April 9 at the Chautauqua Lodge, 304 14th St NW, in Long Beach
This is the third year for what’s been nicknamed the “Tsunami Roadshow."
“The goal this year is to make sure as many people know and understand what tsunami alerts are, how to receive them and what to do to survive a tsunami,” Pacific County Emergency Management Director Scott McDougall said.
For more information, contact McDougall at smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us or by calling 360-875-9338 or 360-642-9338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.