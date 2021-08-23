ILWACO — A fishing-themed mural now adorns a building in downtown Ilwaco.

The sprawling 800-square-foot mural, featuring two albacore tuna chasing a lure, was created by Olympia-based artist Ryan Cunningham.

Cunningham, 18, said the mural, started on July 12, was the first she’s done of this magnitude. It is located at 112 Spruce St. East, next to Spawn Fly Fish.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.