Tuna mural takes the bait LUKE WHITTAKER Chinook Observer Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now A fishing-themed tuna mural has come to life in downtown Ilwaco, the work of Olympia artist Ryan Cunningham, pictured. LUKE WHITTAKER Buy Now Cunningham, 18, started the mural in mid-July. LUKE WHITTAKER Buy Now Artist Ryan Cunningham works on a 800-square-foot tuna mural in downtown Ilwaco. LUKE WHITTAKER Buy Now Cunningham, 18, said the colossal mural was the first she's done of this magnitude. LUKE WHITTAKER Buy Now The mural is located at 112 Spruce St. East, next to Spawn Fly Fish in Ilwaco. LUKE WHITTAKER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ILWACO — A fishing-themed mural now adorns a building in downtown Ilwaco.The sprawling 800-square-foot mural, featuring two albacore tuna chasing a lure, was created by Olympia-based artist Ryan Cunningham.Cunningham, 18, said the mural, started on July 12, was the first she’s done of this magnitude. It is located at 112 Spruce St. East, next to Spawn Fly Fish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mural Albacore Tuna Food Tuna Fishing Chasing Completion Painting Spawn Fly Fish Ryan Cunningham Art Ichthyology Sprawling Take Shape Building Fly Bait Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInslee: Indoor mask mandate returns Aug. 23, new vaccine requirement for educatorsAssessor's Column: Expect new property assessments in the mailCoronavirus cases straining region’s hospitalsPeninsula lapping rest of Pacific County in vaccinationsIlwaco woman charged with felony assaultFish on! Sport salmon heats up as ocean season nears endState continues to violate FOIA with Nolan tort claimsSailor wants to save aircraft carrier — in AstoriaObituary: Capt. Clark Von EssenPacific County grows at fastest rate in 100 years Images Videos CommentedHobo being removed from Waikiki (1)Obituary: Charlene Yvonne (Flickinger) Sutherland, RN (1)Obituary: Kenneth J. Kandoll (1)Obituary: Carol Penttila (1)Obituary: Beth J. Ardueser (1)Obituary: Donald Lee Capps (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.