LONG BEACH PENINSULA — With less than a week until Election Day, voter turnout for Ocean Beach School District’s bond proposal is approaching 35% and will continue to rise.
As of April 18, data from the Washington Secretary of State’s Office had turnout for the bond vote pegged at 34.1%, with 3,164 of the 9,273 registered voters in the district having already returned their ballot ahead of the April 26 election. Voters have until 8 p.m. next Tuesday to return their ballots at one of the county’s official drop box locations, or be postmarked by April 26 if being returned through the mail.
The local turnout rate is more than double the statewide rate, which sits at 15.7%, and is the highest rate in the state. A total of nearly 765,000 voters across 19 counties have been mailed a ballot during this month’s special election period. In Pacific County, the bond proposal is the only measure on the ballot.
Local voters who have already returned their ballot more than a week in advance of the deadline skew older, data shows. About 46% of voters 65 and older in the district have already returned their ballot, compared to 32% of voters aged 55-64, 22% of voters 45-54, 15% of voters 35-44, 10% of voters 25-34, and 9% of voters 18-24.
Those with questions about their voter registration or status of their ballot can contact the Pacific County Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317.
Bond details
If approved by a supermajority of voters next week, the $96.2 million bond would fund a number of construction projects at OBSD, headlined by the construction of a new, tsunami-safe K-5 elementary school in Ilwaco that would also lead to the closure of Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary as schools. In effect, the addition of the elementary school in Ilwaco next to Hilltop Middle School and Ilwaco High School would create a unified K-12 campus for the district.
Other projects that would be funded include: Seismic retrofitting and significant operational upgrades at Ilwaco High School; Replacing the deteriorating, earthquake-vulnerable stadium and making other outdoor athletic improvements; Constructing a one-story fieldhouse to add more space for classes and activities; Replacing and relocating the district’s makeshift bus garage that would also house the maintenance and technology departments; and renovating the old Kaino Gym building in Ilwaco to house Ocean Beach Alternative School students and staff.
If passed, the bond is estimated to carry an initial tax rate of $1.67 per $1,000 of assessed value at the outset of the 25-year bond period — a projected increase of $0.86 vs. 2022, the final year of the 2003 bond. When the 2003 bond was passed by voters, it carried an initial rate of $1.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The estimated increase of $0.86 is equivalent to an annual increase of $172 — or $14.33 per month — for someone who owns a home that has an assessed value of $200,000. The annual increase for someone with a home that has an assessed value of $300,000 is $258 — or a $21.50 monthly increase.
