CHINOOK — Quick and swift is the only way to describe two simultaneous drug raids carried out by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and six assisting agencies on Friday, Feb. 5, in Chinook. The raid resulted in three arrests, along with seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The agencies converged on two separate residences on Cherry Street and Bussone Lane that were within blocks of each other in the early morning hours and spent most of the day processing the scenes. Officers were able to locate methamphetamine, heroin, smoking devices, firearms and items relating to the sale of drugs.
According to PCSO Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, the raids resulted from a long and tedious covert operation to determine drugs were being sold from the residences.
“[We had complaints] of a lot of foot traffic and vehicle traffic that would be indicative of possible narcotic sales,” Matlock said. “We also developed information through investigative efforts, and that’s how we were able to kind of crack into that.
He continued, “we also had informants that we used. So that was kind of a way to help us as well too, with information and everything.”
Deputies from the PCSO, officers from the Long Beach, Raymond, South Bend and Shoalwater Bay police departments, game wardens from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Washington State Patrol troopers were divided between the two residences so they could hit them simultaneously.
“The service of the warrant was dynamic and simultaneous. Because of the proximity of the residences, we wanted to make sure it was conducted as safely as possible and that we had the element of surprise,” Matlock said. “It went very well, and we were able to do things very safely, and nobody got hurt, and there were no use of force incidents or anything like that. It went well [and] everyone was taken into custody without incident.”
During the raid, Stephanie S. Griffith, 48, of Chinook, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and the unlawful possession of a firearm. She is currently being held in the Pacific County Jail on $100,000 bail.
Ronald D. Wardell, 54, of Chinook, was also arrested for three counts for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, and one count for the unlawful possession of a firearm and is currently in jail with bail set at $100,000.
One other occupant was arrested. William D. LaChapelle, 27, of Chinook, is being held in jail on one county of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He is also currently in jail, and his bail is set at $25,000.
