RAYMOND — Residents in the Riverdale area of Raymond were taken by surprise on April 15 when the community heard the blasting of a police loudspeaker around 9 p.m. It turned out that officers were raiding a home on Cedar Street.
The loudspeaker squabble kept repeating, “police department search warrant.”
The raid resulted from a traffic stop in South Bend at 5:46 p.m. when South Bend Police Department Officer Eric Fuller pulled over a vehicle, which didn’t promptly stop, for a taillight out and no plates.
The driver was Donald C. House, 34, of Raymond, who has a suspended license and a dozen outstanding warrants.
According to court records, House was removed from the vehicle and arrested for driving without a license. He was unable to provide vehicle registration but told officers that he owned the vehicle and had paperwork at his home proving ownership.
“Sgt. [Luis] Gonzalez opened the driver’s side door and began speaking with the passenger. I began to write down the [vehicle’s] VIN number. I looked into the vehicle and under the driver’s seat, from outside the A-pillar, and observed the butt of what appeared to be a pistol,” Fuller stated in an arrest probable cause affidavit.
The passenger, identified as Kendra R. Cheney, 23, was reportedly quickly removed from the vehicle. After she exited the vehicle, officers allegedly noticed what appeared to be an explosive known as tannerite and a bag with what appeared to be AR-15 magazines sticking out. Adding to the list, officers discovered a receipt inside the vehicle that showed a purchase of .223 rifle ammo, clothing, and earplugs.
According to court records, House is a convicted felon and was not supposed to be in possession of ammo, firearms, or explosives. He reportedly told officers that the items were purchased so he could go shooting that evening with Cheney’s father.
Cheney reportedly handed over a black purse to Officer Jordan Dockter that allegedly contained the purchased ammo. House apparently told the officers that Cheney’s father had firearms at their home on Cedar Street in Raymond.
It just so happened to be that Cheney’s father, Kenneth J. Cheney, 55, is also a convicted felony and not allowed to be in possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives as well.
According to court records, Fuller applied for and was granted a search warrant for the residence on Cedar Street in Raymond. The warrant was executed at approximately 9:11 p.m. House, and Kenneth were both taken into custody by officers.
“I asked Kenneth about his moving to Raymond; he advised me that House and [his daughter] both assisted him in moving from Mossyrock to Raymond to live with them. He advised me that he had left some items in the back of House’s car. He advised me that the AR-15 mags were his as well as the .22 long rifle items,” Fuller stated in an arrest probable cause affidavit.
“He advised me that he believed that the AR-15 and the .22 long rifle were in the trunk of House’s car. [Kenneth] advised me that he wrapped the AR-15 with a towel and placed it in the trunk of House’s vehicle. Kenneth advised me that he also placed a .22 long rifle in the trunk of the vehicle with the AR-15,” Fuller added.
Court records also allege that a witness inside the residence saw the firearms being moved through the home and stated it was, in fact, House who moved the guns to the vehicle.
A Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force officer surveilled the vehicle in South Bend while the raid was conducted. Another task force officer supervised the raid due to their expertise in conducting clandestine and high-risk operations.
A deputy from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Raymond Police Department also assisted in the raid.
Following the raid and intel, officers executed the search warrant on the vehicle in South Bend and discovered both firearms inside the vehicle’s trunk. House and Kenneth were both arrested.
House was booked into the Pacific County Jail for his dozen outstanding warrants and a new charge of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Kenneth was also booked for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
