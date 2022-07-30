Two people were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 29 after a serious accident closed State Route 4 at milepost 12 around 3:07 p.m. The collision involved three vehicles and a boat.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 16-year-old driver in a 2012 Kia Forte with two other occupants, both 14, turned eastbound onto SR 4 from a driveway and were struck on the passenger side by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Roy C. Murdock, 66 of Puyallup, also traveling in the eastbound lane.

