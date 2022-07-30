Two people were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 29 after a serious accident closed State Route 4 at milepost 12 around 3:07 p.m. The collision involved three vehicles and a boat.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a 16-year-old driver in a 2012 Kia Forte with two other occupants, both 14, turned eastbound onto SR 4 from a driveway and were struck on the passenger side by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Roy C. Murdock, 66 of Puyallup, also traveling in the eastbound lane.
Murdock was towing a boat on a trailer and upon impact the boat was flung into the westbound lane and struck a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Rhonda L. Grizzle, 69, of Vader.
The impact caused the Kia Forte to roll over onto the westbound shoulder. The Ford F-150 also came to a rest in the westbound lane and the boat ended up in the eastbound lane. The roadway was blocked for about three hours.
“The young girl in the backseat of the causing vehicle (Kia Forte) had a possible separated shoulder and small injury to her right arm and the driver of the pickup the boat hit had multiple lacerations from glass,” Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon stated.
The highway closure would have been longer were it not for a helpful neighbor.
“We had a firefighter that was in the area that lives right there and got an excavator and managed to push the truck that got hit by the boat into the same lane as the boat was in, so that we could alternate traffic,” Moon added.
The driver of the Kia Forte is being cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Murdock, the teen driver, and one of the teen passengers were not injured.
