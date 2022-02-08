LONG BEACH and SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force continues arresting alleged drug dealers, recently including Paul A. Martin, 36, and Jeremy G. Cox, 34, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to court records, in October 2021, the task force was approached by an individual who wanted to become a confidential informant. During the vetting process, Martin was named as a drug dealer.
Martin was in trouble in the past, ending with a jail stint in May 2021 for possession of a controlled substance. During his incarceration, he reached out to the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office and suggested two individuals he alleged were higher-level dealers.
They were identified as Stephanie Griffith and Damon Townsend. Both were arrested in two separate task force raids due to information unrelated to Martin. The two pleaded guilty to charges and were sent to prison.
Martin back on radar
Five months later, Martin found himself back on the task force radar, which resulted in three controlled buys by confidential informants who secured varying amounts of heroin and fentanyl pills.
However, it wasn’t until Jan. 22 Martin was apprehended by South Bend Police Department due to an unrelated issue involving him driving a vehicle that he couldn’t prove he owned or recently purchased.
“Martin disputed this, stating that he was the owner of the vehicle and that he had a bill of sale for the vehicle but not on his person nor in the vehicle,” according to court documents.
“Due to [the original owner’s] statement of selling the vehicle, the ownership of the vehicle being unable to be proven by Martin, and [the original buyer] being unable to be contacted, [the South Bend office] impounded the vehicle,” an officer added.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Wiegardt and his K-9 partner Ciko were deployed on the scene, and Ciko reportedly indicated that there was a controlled substance in the vehicle. The vehicle was transported to the PCSO south county office for a search.
Operatives seized the opportunity and submitted a subsequent probable-cause affidavit for charging review against Martin for the three controlled buys and alleged delivery of a controlled substance.
Martin faces six controlled substance charges. All are class B felonies, each with a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $20,000.
Cox in the crosshairs
In mid-May 2020, another confidential informant put task force operatives on the trail of Cox, who was accused of selling controlled substances. He was previously arrested in 2018 for possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and was subsequently convicted of the crime.
According to court records, officers had multiple involvements with Cox, including domestic violence calls, theft of firearms, and being named by then jail inmate Jamie Helsen as a purchaser of various amounts of methamphetamine.
Over the next 15 months, Cox’s name came up at least twice through two confidential informants as being a drug dealer in Pacific County. Each was able to offer operatives specific information about his dealings and routine, according to court records.
Drug buy verified
On March 29, 2021, a vehicle owned by Cox was observed by an officer sitting on the beach off Bolstad Beach approach and observed Cox walking with an unknown male before the two got into separate vehicles and left the area.
“A short time later, I located the [second vehicle] driving eastbound from the Cranberry beach approach onto Cranberry Road, and conducted a traffic stop on [the] vehicle due to the driver’s improper lane usage,” the officer stated.
The officer reportedly spoke with the driver and informed him that he had observed him and his vehicle with Cox and that he suspected an illegal drug transaction had taken place. The driver denied being involved in anything.
However, according to court records, operatives were able to secure a warrant for communications between Cox and others via cell phones and Facebook accounts, including text messages immediately following the man’s interaction with law enforcement.
The man had sent text messages including, “looking for a 30 can you help me,” and then “I ditched him,” “he found me,” and “...I was in handcuffs too…Bro, we need to talk it’s important, very important we talk, asap.”
Cox’s girlfriend turns
Cox and his girlfriend were involved in several police interactions, including her arrest on April 1, 2021, and domestic violence incident on April 20, 2021, during which his girlfriend alleged he was selling illegal drugs.
The girlfriend stated “that Cox takes all of his product with him when he leaves the residence because he does not trust [her] to be around the product when he is not there,” an operative stated.
“[His girlfriend] stated that Cox never runs out of product to sell and that he purchases a quarter of a pound or $1,000 worth of methamphetamine at a time from an individual from Longview,” the operative added.
Over the next two months, Cox’s girlfriend fed officers more information. Operatives secured multiple warrants, including one for his residence on Pacific Way in Long Beach and another to place a GPS tracker on his vehicle.
On June 24, 2021, operatives apprehended Cox in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Pacific Way in Long Beach. Simultaneously, officers raided his home and discovered what was later determined to be black tar heroin and paraphernalia.
Cox attempts to save himself
According to court records, under the heat, Cox cracked and blew the whistle on his activity and who he was working with, including the names of multiple individuals.
“Cox stated that he could purchase $40-$50 worth, which would weigh between .5g and 1g. I asked Cox how much methamphetamine he could purchase, and Cox stated that he could purchase a half an ounce,” an operative stated.
“I again informed Cox that I meant what is the smallest amount of methamphetamine he could purchase, and Cox stated that he could purchase a quarter of an ounce of methamphetamine for $100,” the operative added.
Cox was arrested for involuntary imprisonment and domestic violence during a stop for an incident with his girlfriend. He was booked into the Pacific County Jail and released the following day before charges were filed for alleged illegal drug activity.
Bringing down the thunder
According to court records, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab on Aug. 26, 2021, confirmed the black substance found in connection with Cox was heroin.
As a result, operatives were able to secure another search warrant on Sept. 19, 2021, to search a cell phone seized in collection with the case. The information found within it provided more light on Cox’s illegal dealings, which confirmed information obtained with the GPS tracker.
Cox was apprehended by operatives and partnering agencies on Feb. 4 during a traffic stop by the Long Beach Police Department after a nearly two-year investigation. Inside the vehicle were three other occupants.
Two denied knowing Cox’s illegal activity, while a third spilled the beans.
“She stated that she was aware of Cox’s involvement in these sales, that Cox most frequently sold small amounts or shared small amounts of controlled substances, with multiple people,” an operative stated.
“She further stated that within a backpack in the vehicle was a small blue box, within which was heroin, and that this belonged to Cox,” the operative added.
Officers searched the vehicle and discovered the blue box, a small amount of heroin, and a scale. Cox was arrested and transported to jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He appeared before the Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 7, where he was appointed indigent defense attorney Jason Arcuri. His bail was set at $50,000 and he remained behind bars as of Feb. 8.
