SOUTH BEND — Exodus of Pacific County officials continues with two more adding their names to a growing list, with one resigning and the other being handed a separation agreement.
These departures follow Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam’s resignation, made public last week.
Initially seeking to end his employment on Oct. 18, during a special commissioners meeting last week, the commissioners requested Haslam remain until Oct. 31 for a smooth transition. He agreed to the request with the understanding he would make himself available to the county but will no longer be residing here.
McCulloch also departing
Already down an attorney, the prosecutors will be down three total with Haslam leaving and Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Amy McCulloch submitting her resignation. She was hired earlier this year to assist the office with handling a massive ongoing civil lawsuit by Dan Driscoll and his Seattle attorneys at Betts Patterson Mines.
“We brought her on primarily to assist with civil cases work and specifically on our Driscoll public records claim, along with some other civil work,” County Administrative Officer and Risk Manager Kathy Spoor said. “She had made it clear when she came on that this was a temporary gig for her. Recognizing that Ben has been short an attorney, she agreed to stay.
“She had looked at leaving this summer but pushed it out kind of not wanting to abandon Ben, kind of given the shortage he’s already dealing with. It’s not a surprise that she is leaving and we will certainly miss her. She has been a huge asset to us.”
The Driscoll case has consumed the majority of her time while working with the county and, according to Spoor, she was able to get the case to a spot where the county feels confident it can continue on. However, Spoor isn’t sure if the prosecutor’s office will handle the case or hire outside counsel.
Recruiting is an issue
There used to be a surplus of attorneys, but the county has been having a challenging time recruiting any for positions for the past several years. This year’s State v. Blake decision throwing out the felony drug possession law, followed by the state’s subsequent new law and funding issues, have added to the issue.
“In the 30 plus years I have been here, it’s been hard to recruit attorneys who like that kind of work for the amount of money we can pay,” Spoor said. “A lot of these bigger counties hired attorneys because of backlogs in the court systems, because of covid-19 and the Blake decision.”
The market now allows attorneys, for the most part, to pick and choose where they want to work and the work they want to perform. According to Spoor and others, Pacific County falls relatively low on lawyers’ list for a potential employment spot.
“It’s really difficult for recruitment,” Spoor said. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like moving forward with Ben leaving and Amy leaving. They were already down one attorney. The board met with Ben earlier this week, and we reviewed the process they need to do as far as naming a replacement for him.”
Haslam expects that some of the interest in the position will come from his office, but did not specify whether Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger or Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt would seek to fill his position.
The county will have 60 days to fill his vacancy once he officially leaves Oct. 31. Otherwise, Gov. Jay Inslee steps in and fills the position for the county.
DPW director ousted
For the second time this year, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will be without a director after the ousting of Brook Priest. She was hired five months ago on April 27, after the abrupt resignation by her short-lived predecessor Robert Kimble, who was in the position less than two months.
According to Spoor, Priest’s ousting came as a surprise when she was provided a separation agreement to vacate the position by Sept. 30.
“What I can say is, at the board’s direction, Ben and I were asked [by county commissioners] to draft a separation agreement, which we did and we presented to Brook, and she signed that after she reviewed it and her attorney reviewed it,” Spoor said. “[The agreement] provides her severance, which is the same severance we would have paid her if the board elected to just discharge her.”
All special employment agreements for appointed positions, including all director positions, provide the employee with a severance of six months’ pay. The reasoning behind this, according to Spoor, is to balance the loss of union rights and benefits for sudden departures.
In Priest’s separation agreement, the agreement ends her employment with the county effective Sept. 30 and provides her with a severance of $76,286.
She was hired to be the DPW office manager and accountant on Feb. 2 prior to becoming the agency’s director two months later. Since the direction to release her from employment came from the county commissioners’ office, Spoor said she was in no position to comment on the reasoning behind the decision.
Since January 2020, DPW has had four directors, including two this year.
Agreement in place
In the meantime, once Priest’s departure is official, Wahkiakum County Public Works Engineer Paul Lacy will be available to assist Pacific County. Lacy and the county have had an agreement in place for two years to keep the agency operating.
For road projects, Washington State Department of Transportation official Michael Williams will be available to assist the county under another special agreement between the agency and the county.
