A motorcycle rider and passenger were transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital on June 25 around 9:20 p.m. after colliding with a bear on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 69 just north of the Grays Harbor-Pacific County line.
A deputy from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and responders from the Raymond Fire Department and Pacific County Fire District 3 rushed to the scene.
Initially, one ambulance was summoned before the Washington State Patrol requested an additional ambulance for a second patient.
Exact details about the impact are unknown, including which direction the motorcycle was heading.
Southwest Washington has the highest concentration of black bears in the Lower 48. Car vs. bear collisions are occasionally reported, but this is the first cycle vs. bear crash in recent memory. Deer and elk are the primary causes/victims of motor vehicle collisions. A biker was killed when a leaping deer landed on his motorcycle in Western Wahkiakum County years ago.
Sgt. Bradford Moon from the Washington State Patrol Naselle Detachment spoke with the Observer and stated his troopers did not handle this latest incident. It was assigned to the Hoquiam Detachment because it was technically in Grays Harbor County.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for information and comment on the collision.
According to other travelers, the bear ran off after the collision.
