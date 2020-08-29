SOUTH BEND — Two recreational fisherman were plucked from the Willapa River early Saturday afternoon after their boat capsized less than a mile down the river from the South Bend Boat Launch.
Washington State Fish and Wildlife officers along with units from the South Bend Volunteer Fire Department, South Bend Police Department, and Raymond Police Department rushed to the scene after PacCom received a 911 call that a boat had overturned and two people were in the water.
According to one of the fisherman, who wished to not be identified, he and his friend were fishing in the choppy water when his friend stood up and their small boat rolled over, tossing both of them into the water.
A nearby good Samaritan boat rendered immediate aid and was able to rescue both men from the cold water. Their boat was also salvaged and towed back to the boat launch completely intact. It even had one of the men's fishing poles, its line wrapped around an oar.
Neither fisherman was injured in the incident and both said they look forward to getting back out onto the water to fish, where the annual Willapa River salmon run has begun to pick up.
