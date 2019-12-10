ASTORIA — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted two stranded hikers Monday night, Dec. 9, from Leadbetter State Park.
A rescue crew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River lifted the uninjured women and transported them to a nearby airport.
Coast Guard watchstanders at the Sector Columbia River Command Center received a call from Pacific County dispatch at 5:20 p.m. stating two hikers had become stranded in the park and were surrounded by water due to the incoming tide.
The aircrew launched from Air Station Astoria at 6 p.m. and arrived on scene at 6:15 p.m.
The rescue crew successfully completed the hoist and arrived at Ilwaco Airport at 7 p.m., where a Washington State Park ranger met the women and gave them a ride back to their vehicle.
The Coast Guard reminds the public to stay alert of their surroundings and pay attention to the tides.
when venturing out on ocean beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.