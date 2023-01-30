SOUTH BEND — On Jan. 20, Nicholas C. Bair-Kingsland, 18, of Long Beach, appeared before Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter for sentencing last week after he pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2022, to two counts of second-degree child molestation. Two counts of second-degree rape of a child and an additional count of child molestation were dropped.
Bair-Kingsland’s sentencing was set over a month so that the Washington State Department of Corrections could complete a Pre-sentencing Investigation Report (PSI). The evaluation looks at an offenders’ crime, their understanding, and their self-responsibility in making a sentence recommendation.
In Bair-Kingsland’s case, his attorney David Hatch had already reached a joint resolution with Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford for his client to spend the next 31 months in prison. The plea deal includes 36 additional months of community custody.
The mitigating factor for the agreement was Bair-Kingsland’s youthfulness at the time of the sexual acts, which happened while he was still a minor, and lack of force. The incidents reportedly occurred between Mar. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021, while the victim was 12-13 years old.
Hatch made it clear during the sentencing hearing that the case was one of the hardest he had ever worked in 30-plus years in law, including gruesome murders. The fact that two young lives have been damaged appeared to be hard on the seasoned attorney.
“And as tough as those cases were, judge, it’s almost tougher for me in a case like this,” Hatch said. “Because this is a young man, and I got to know him a little bit through my own interactions with him and the people that know him. It’s just very difficult; it’s bad on both sides, no matter how you look at it.”
Several people attended the hearing to offer moral support for Bair-Kingsland as his fate going into the hearing was already sealed. The young man was well-known in the community. Hatch hopes his client reenters society with the same support, so he can eventually land on his feet.
“I have a feeling that both of them are going to be okay here,” Hatch said. “That there will be healing [for her] and that they will be able to progress.”
Crawford was fairly reserved in his comments, only saying he took Bair-Kingsland’s youthfulness into account in his sentence recommendation and the dismissal of more severe charges. If the second-degree rape charges had stuck, Bair-Kingsland could have been looking at a potential life sentence.
“The state already went through an exhaustive list considering the age of the defendant when amending these charges down,” Crawford said. “There were no proof issues in this case. There were no victim issues in this case, and there was a confession to everything that Mr. Bair-Kingsland did with regards to this victim.”
“So the state amended the charges down, based on his youth, to an agreement of 31 months, which is the low end of the standard range, when he was [potentially] looking at 17 years indeterminate-sentence to life,” the prosecutor said. Bair-Kingsland faced a standard range for the two counts he pleaded to of 31-40 months in prison.
The young man had the opportunity before being sentenced to speak if he wished.
“I would like to apologize to the victim and to everybody for this,” Bair-Kingsland said. “I never meant for any of this to happen, and I hope that she can go on living her life without any more problems and I just want to apologize for all the pain and struggle she might have now.”
Richter had the final say in the young man’s fate. He spotlighted the seriousness of the original charges versus what was handed out in the plea deal.
“Mr. Bair-Kingsland, you are before this court with the opportunity of a life and future,” Richter said. “Quite frankly, the original charges could have effectively ended that future for you. So for that, you should be very thankful for your attorney, and quite frankly, you should be very thankful for the state.”
“It appears to the court that both your attorney and the state looked at this case, looked at the allegations, understanding the youthful nature, lack of sophistication, and immaturity, and came to a resolution that allows you to put this behind you and still have a good life,” Richter added.
Richter accepted the recommendation from the agreement and sentenced Bair-Kingsland to spend the next two and a half years in prison.
The victim did not choose to speak or be present during the hearing but did provide Richter with a written statement.
