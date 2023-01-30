SOUTH BEND — On Jan. 20, Nicholas C. Bair-Kingsland, 18, of Long Beach, appeared before Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter for sentencing last week after he pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2022, to two counts of second-degree child molestation. Two counts of second-degree rape of a child and an additional count of child molestation were dropped.

Bair-Kingsland’s sentencing was set over a month so that the Washington State Department of Corrections could complete a Pre-sentencing Investigation Report (PSI). The evaluation looks at an offenders’ crime, their understanding, and their self-responsibility in making a sentence recommendation.

