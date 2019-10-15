PACIFIC COUNTY — A marked shift toward normal autumn storms is underway this week for the Pacific Northwest.
“A series of Pacific cyclones and fronts are lining up to visit us,” University of Washington Prof. Cliff Mass said Oct. 14 in his popular weather blog (https://cliffmass.blogspot.com).
A gale warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Portland through Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, for the Pacific Ocean and Willapa Bay, with gusts to about 40 mph. “The active weather pattern then continues through the latter half of the week and into the weekend,” the weather service said.
Combined seas just offshore are forecast to reach 14 feet Wednesday, with the west swell building to 17 feet on Thursday.
An accumulated total of up to 2.5 inches of rain are expected by Sunday over most of Pacific County and the rest of Washington’s outer coast, with up to five inches along Oregon’s North Coast, where incoming storms dump precipitation before crossing the Coast Range.
Accuweather’s long-range forecast looks for a return to pleasant fall conditions by the middle of next week.
