SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will hear arguments this September over whether the federal government should grant a Pacific County resident asylum in the States.
Mario Alberto Rodríguez Casillas entered the U.S. legally in 2005 and moved to the Long Beach Peninsula, where he became a bilingual teaching aide for Ocean Beach School District. In 2017, seven years after his visa expired, he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the midst of a Trump administration crackdown on Pacific County migrants. Rodríguez applied for asylum because he is a gay man and he argued he could face physical harm if he returns to Mexico.
Since then, an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals have denied Rodríguez’s request for asylum. Rodríguez appealed to the Ninth Circuit and his attorney, Luis Romero, said the court’s decision to hear oral arguments for Rodríguez’s case is notable.
“It usually means the case is of significant legal importance or not as clean cut as the government is making it seem,” Romero said. Romero is an immigration rights attorney with Novo Legal in Seattle.
Romero can’t promise Rodríguez the judges will grant him asylum. But Romero said he will make sure Rodríguez’s story gets told. With Romero’s help, Rodríguez is more hopeful he might succeed.
The Executive Office for Immigration Review did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Rodríguez’s case.
Prepared for anything
Rodríguez’s apartment is stacked with boxes, bubble wrap and packing tape. He is always prepared to move back to Mexico. Last summer, when the Board of Immigration Appeals’ denied his request for asylum, Rodríguez was told he had 30 days to either appeal to the federal appeals court, or relocate to Mexico.
Rodríguez couldn’t even get through the entire letter denying him asylum. He read far enough to see the board said no, before the stress overwhelmed him.
After that, Rodríguez said he stopped asking God for help in his case, he said.
“I said ‘God, from today on, I won’t ask you again to help me with my immigration case, because I have to learn that if you decide I have to go back to Mexico, it is something that I graciously will accept because it is what you want for me,’” Rodríguez said. “‘I won’t ask you anymore, I won’t beg you for my case. My prayers will be for others.’”
Rodríguez presented evidence to the appeals board that he was a protected class who had already suffered harm in Mexico because of his sexual orientation, Romero said. Rodríguez is worried about going to a doctor for HIV treatment because his last doctor told people Rodríguez was HIV positive without his permission.
However, the appeals board judge classified what happened to Rodríguez as bullying and did not believe it would result in harm to him. The judge dismissed the realities of what it is like to be LGBTQ in Mexico, Romero said.
The judge told Rodríguez if he relocated to a bigger city in Mexico, he would not face discrimination, Rodríguez said. But, while in a smaller town in Mexico people might bother a person who is LGBTQ or ignore them, in a bigger city Rodríguez worries he might be killed for his identity.
“People in the justice system make the decisions, I think, based on what they read, but I think they need to travel a little bit or just to read more,” Rodríguez said.
The U.S. State Department compiles an annual report on human rights practices in different countries. In the first six months of 2020, Mexico had at least 25 hate crime homicides against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons, the report said. While some legal protections exist for these groups, what appears to be happening is a societal backlash against these changes, Romero said.
A beacon for others
Rodríguez is a visible and trusted member of the Latino and undocumented community of Pacific County.
“People, when they have trouble, they just call me,” Rodríguez said. “When they want advice they call me, when they want to do something or they don’t know what department or office or place to go, they ask me and I tell them the best option.”
He acts as a liaison for Pacific County Immigration Support. He volunteers with the organization because without it, he doesn’t think he would have kept fighting for so long.
The peninsula was like many agricultural areas that were “plagued” by immigration enforcement, Romero said. Here, many Hispanic people are employed in the shellfish industry, in addition to working in hospitality and other economic sectors.
“Success in this case would be a big win, not just for Mario, but for everyone on the peninsula who knows Mario, or is in the same position as Mario,” Romero said.
Ever changing immigration law
Romero began working as an immigration rights attorney in 2013 and witnessed the evolution of immigration rights under three different presidencies.
President Barack Obama’s administration ran a “well-oiled machine” when it came to deportation, Romero said. The administration’s deportation priorities targeted people with criminal histories and more recent arrivals to the country, he said. These groups often had fewer resources and less legal standing in court and it was easier for the Department of Justice to deport them, Romero said.
When President Donald Trump took office, his administration changed priorities. However, even under these priorities, Rodríguez might have escaped notice from ICE during the Trump administration, because his long ties to the Long Beach Peninsula community gave him more standing in court. An article by the New York Times on Rodríguez’s case (tinyurl.com/2znerwdy) detailed the chance encounter that led to his arrest. Under the Trump administration, the undocumented community of Pacific County was paralyzed because everyone was a potential ICE target, Romero said.
While President Joe Biden’s administration promised decriminalization of unauthorized border crossings and protections for DACA recipients, Romero said he doesn’t know whether those promises will be kept.
“Some of his policies have a lot of the Obama administration flavor,” Romero said.
The Biden administration could still choose to close the case against Rodríguez, Romero said. Now that it is scheduled to go before the U.S. Court of Appeals, Romero hopes the administration will take another look at the facts and ask itself if this is a case it wants to defend in court.
