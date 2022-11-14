Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Congressional candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, left, attended a meet and greet session on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Shelburne Hotel in Seaview. Perez appears to have won in Pacific County.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

LONG BEACH — It took most of last week for the picture to become more clear, but news outlets and election forecasters last Saturday projected Marie Gluesenkamp Perez the winner over Joe Kent in the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years.

That prognosis from the likes of the Associated Press, Seattle Times, NBC, CBS, ABC and the Washington Post on Nov. 12 came after Perez, a Democrat, maintained her lead over Kent, a Republican, after that day’s ballot update from local election officials in the district.

