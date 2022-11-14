LONG BEACH — It took most of last week for the picture to become more clear, but news outlets and election forecasters last Saturday projected Marie Gluesenkamp Perez the winner over Joe Kent in the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years.
That prognosis from the likes of the Associated Press, Seattle Times, NBC, CBS, ABC and the Washington Post on Nov. 12 came after Perez, a Democrat, maintained her lead over Kent, a Republican, after that day’s ballot update from local election officials in the district.
Perez held a district-wide lead of 3,268 votes over Kent following this Monday’s tabulation update, with 50.2% of the vote compared to Kent’s 49.2%. According to estimates provided by counties across the district, there are nearly 5,000 ballots left to count — with about two-thirds of that total coming in Clark County, where Perez is winning with 55.2% of the vote.
With about 40 votes left to count in Pacific County, Perez leads Kent by 249 votes, taking 50.9% of the vote to 48.8% for Kent. Perez is the first Democratic congressional candidate to win Pacific County since 2010, when now-Lt. Gov. Denny Heck won Pacific County with 54.3% of the vote while Jaime Herrera Beutler was winning district-wide with 53%.
“I am humbled and honored by the vote of confidence the people of Southwest Washington have put in me and my campaign,” Perez, an auto repair shop owner, said in a statement declaring victory on Nov. 12.
No concession
Kent had not made a concession as of the Observer’s Nov. 15 print deadline, saying in an email soliciting donations from supporters on Monday that his campaign anticipates there being 10,000 challenged ballots that have an opportunity to be “cured” of technical issues — the most common of which by far is when the required signature on the outside of the returned ballot envelope does not match a county's records.
“While left-wing media are trying to convince you my election is over, let me [reassure] you it is not,” Kent, an Army veteran, said in the email. During the campaign, Kent said in debates and in interviews with news organizations that he would accept the results of the election.
Kent's totals substantially trail those of GOP U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley, suggesting that a substantial number of Republican voters found his views unpalatable. Smiley, who lost statewide 57-43% to incumbent U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, out-polled Kent by 9,319 votes in Clark County and by 343 votes in Pacific County.
According to a Monday evening update from county election officials in the district, there are approximately 7,500 ballots district-wide that are being challenged. That number is not expected to substantially increase, and will likely begin to recede in the coming days as voters in question successfully cure their challenged ballots or choose not to.
There is also no indication that those ballots, if eventually cured, will sharply break in Kent’s favor. About 5,700 of the challenged ballots are in Clark County, where Perez has posted her strongest result. Of those Clark County ballots, voters in Vancouver, where Perez is expected to have performed better than her county-wide mark, make up more than 60% of the total — nearly identical to the ratio of the county’s already accepted ballots.
The results of the contest will not be official until Nov. 29, when county canvassing boards in Washington must certify their general election results. After that, the Secretary of State has until Dec. 8 to certify the results.
Biggest upset in U.S.
Perez’s projected win goes down as the biggest upset in any U.S. House or Senate contest across the nation in the 2022 midterm elections, according to Nate Cohn, chief political analyst for the New York Times and a Washington state native. FiveThirtyEight, the political analysis website operated by ABC News, gave Perez a 2-in-100 chance of winning the race in its final pre-election forecast, the lowest odds of any winning candidate in the country.
“Right up to the end, far-away pundits and prognosticators said this race couldn't be won,” Perez said in her statement on Saturday. “They dismissed the possibility that a moderate Democrat focused on prioritizing the needs of this district over partisan point scoring could win in a rural, working class district.
“But national pundits did not know this district and its communities the way we do here on the ground. I know the people in my district are looking for representation that focuses on finding common ground and delivering results, not the extreme hyperpartisanship and clickbait politics offered by my opponent. They want their independent voice in Congress to be a small business owner and a mom who works in the trades, not an extreme politician seeking celebrity.”
By Sunday, Perez was across the country in the other Washington to attend a week-long orientation for newly elected members of Congress. The orientation is a chance for first-time representatives to familiarize themselves with House rules, how to go about hiring staff, learning the history and tradition of the legislative body, and other responsibilities.
