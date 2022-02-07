Ilwaco Firefighter Nick Haldeman practices proper firehose handling technique with Ilwaco junior Anthony S. on Thursday. Members of Pacific County Fire District #1 and Ilwaco Fire Department assembled Feb. 2 for a demonstration and introduction to the firefighting profession.
Ilwaco Firefighter Nick Haldeman practices proper firehose handling technique with Ilwaco junior Anthony S. on Thursday. Members of Pacific County Fire District #1 and Ilwaco Fire Department assembled Feb. 2 for a demonstration and introduction to the firefighting profession.
ILWACO — Students got to feel the force behind a firehouse, take an inside look at a firetruck and hear first-hand from rural firefighters last week at Ilwaco High School.
Members of Pacific County Fire District #1 and Ilwaco Fire Department assembled Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, for a demonstration and introduction to the firefighting profession.
"The firehose was a lot stronger than I thought," said sophomore Logan Seiwert. "But once you can handle it, it's a lot of fun." Seiwert was among about two dozen students who attended the demonstration, held in the Ilwaco High School parking lot.
Increasingly vital role
Volunteer firefighters are summoned to a wide array of emergencies across the country every day including fires, emergency medical incidents, terrorist events, natural disasters, hazardous materials incidents, water rescue emergencies, high-angle and confined space emergencies, and other general public service calls, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council.
There has been a surge in overall service calls since the pandemic started.
Recruiting rural firefighters remains essential, with volunteers comprising 67% of firefighters in the U.S., according to the NVFC. Attracting and retaining volunteer firefighters continues to be hurdle for rural fire departments across the country.
It's possible the demonstration last week may have changed some minds.
"Possibly," Seiwert said when asked if he thought he would consider joining a fire department in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.