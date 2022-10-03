Weyco picketers

Picketing continues near the Weyerhaeuser Mill in Raymond as contract talks drag on.

 JEFF CLEMENS

FEDERAL WAY — There has been little movement in ongoing talks between striking Weyerhaeuer workers and the corporation. Negotiations last week saw little progress even though the company offered a new contract.

Approximately a dozen International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) unions, which represent the striking workers, made the commute up to Weyerhaeuser’s corporate office in Federal Way on Thursday, Sept. 29, including Shawn Clevenger, a shop steward at the Raymond mill.

