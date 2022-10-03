FEDERAL WAY — There has been little movement in ongoing talks between striking Weyerhaeuer workers and the corporation. Negotiations last week saw little progress even though the company offered a new contract.
Approximately a dozen International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) unions, which represent the striking workers, made the commute up to Weyerhaeuser’s corporate office in Federal Way on Thursday, Sept. 29, including Shawn Clevenger, a shop steward at the Raymond mill.
“Our big table committee is putting it all together and haven’t gotten anything official yet,” Clevenger told the Observer regarding the specifics of the new offer from Weyerhaeuser.
“They changed all of the go back to work language and a little about the bonuses but not anything else. We will bring it to a vote next week,” he added.
Specifics about the contract have trickled out throughout the weekend, and a source close to the negotiations told the Observer that the offer added $0.50 to the worker’s retirement plans and a slight raise over the next year.
“I don’t think it will pass,” the source added.
Union workers will vote in Pe Ell, Raymond, Vail, Olympia and Aberdeen on the contract on Oct. 5, and in Centralia on Oct. 6. At the same time, the union will be conducting strike check-ins to see how the striking workers are doing.
As of Sept. 30, most, if not all, striking workers have lost their medical benefits. Weyerhaeuser was expected to use the lapse as leverage to flip negotiations and force workers to settle, but the union helped workers find coverage.
“Everyone I know applied for Apple Health [and] was accepted,” Clevenger said, referring to Washington's Medicaid program. “So we are [all] still covered.”
The communities in Raymond and South Bend have shown an outpouring of support for the workers, with multiple businesses donating food and other supplies. Striking workers have been bombarded with waves and honking horns as community members pass through US 101 at Franklin Street in Raymond.
Thus far, the strike has remained peaceful, but Weyerhaeuser attempted to cross the picket line last week with equipment for a project slated for late November. The mill will be undergoing a 12-inch gangsaw project.
“We turned one away last week, they offloaded at Northwest Rock, and safety folks shuttled the stuff in via rental trailers and trucks,” Clevenger said.
Clevenger added that Weyerhauerser made it clear on Sept. 30 that they were getting the “last, best, and final” offer.
“We have bargained in good faith; we have accepted [their] delays for bargaining and bought into [their] excuses,” Clevenger said. “We have even offered a mediator; we came to visit [them] twice and shared our voice loud and clear. [They] can give us a fair contract!”
If the union votes down the new contract offer, it’s unclear when the two sides may meet again and if further negotiations will occur.
