RAYMOND — It’s been just shy of a month since Weyerhaeuser workers in Washington and Oregon walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 13 after negotiations for a new contract went cold. Talks since then between the corporation and the union International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) have been slow-moving.

Striking workers voted down a new contract offer by over 90% last week. The two sides met again on Friday, Oct. 7, to start hashing out a new offer with the assistance of a federal mediator in hopes of finding acceptable middle ground.

