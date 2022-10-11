RAYMOND — It’s been just shy of a month since Weyerhaeuser workers in Washington and Oregon walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 13 after negotiations for a new contract went cold. Talks since then between the corporation and the union International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) have been slow-moving.
Striking workers voted down a new contract offer by over 90% last week. The two sides met again on Friday, Oct. 7, to start hashing out a new offer with the assistance of a federal mediator in hopes of finding acceptable middle ground.
Over the past two weeks, rumblings have emerged that lumber distributors that contract with Weyerhaeuser are beginning to feel strained and are beginning to push the company to make a deal. At least one big box store is running low of lumber, and a shipment from Longview to China was affected.
“We all want to go back to work, but we want to be able to afford to take care of our families during this economy,” Shawn Clevenger, a shop steward at the Raymond Weyerhaeuser mill, said. “The company has made enough profits to accommodate a fair living wage!”
“[We are] hoping this Friday will bring better news,” Clevenger added.
According to sources close to the negotiations, the union and Weyerhaeuser are expected to meet with the mediator Thursday, Oct. 13, and Friday, Oct. 14, to try and strike a deal. Wage increases, retirement, medical, and other benefits remain contentious points.
The mill in Raymond employs around 186 hourly workers who are currently on strike. Strike benefits for each worker are roughly $225 a week — $150 from the grand lodge, and $75 from the local lodge. They all have lost their medical benefits through Weyerhaeuser, but most have been approved for Apple Health without any lapses.
“Maybe a half dozen have gotten unemployment; some are still pending like me,” one striking worker told the Observer. “Some are still pending, and others have had to appeal. We are locked out, so even if we wanted to, we couldn’t work.”
The workers have all held strong picket lines, and only trucks bringing equipment for a gangsaw project in late November have crossed the picket line. Each truck was momentarily delayed before the peaceful strikers were forced to retreat.
The strike is edging toward the Weyerhaeuser strike of 1986, which ran between June 17, 1986, and July 30, 1986, and involved 7,500 workers in two unions. The first union, International Woodworkers of America, voted to accept a contract five and a half weeks into the strike, and the other, Lumber Production and Industrial Workers, voted to accept a contract at seven weeks.
