SEAVIEW — Two men are being hailed as heroes after pulling a drowning woman out of her overturned car on Dec. 8 after she lost control of her vehicle and rolled over into a ditch on U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 13.
According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon, his agency was dispatched to the collision at 6:08 p.m. after a 911 caller called in the wreck.
Trooper Kelli Parker responded to the call and learned that two men, who haven’t been identified, jumped down into the ditch and pulled the woman out of the vehicle.
Fisherman Jason Lake traveled through the area and discovered the wreck shortly after the two men. He took to Facebook to briefly talk about their bravery during the situation, lofting credit in their direction.
“The two guys that got there seconds before me saved her life,” he said. “Whoever [they are] good job [because] she is alive because of you two.”
The driver was identified as Rebecca Sturlis, 31, of Astoria; she was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with non-life-threatening injuries. She is believed to have sustained facial injuries due to the wreck.
According to Moon, Sturlis is suspected of having been under the influence during the collision. WSP is awaiting blood results to confirm if she was.
The collision has been preliminarily ruled driving under the influence.
Sturlis’ vehicle, identified as a 2009 Kia Rio, was totaled.
