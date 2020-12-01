PACIFIC COUNTY — After weeks of up and down weather with storms stacked one after another, the region is expected to get a protracted break in the form of a dry and sunny stretch expected to last through next weekend. It will be a perfect time to take a beach stroll or hike in the woods.
“For December, we are going to have an unusually dry and sunny week: perfectly timed to lessen the incidence of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) and to allow some outdoor exercise during the covid restriction period,” University of Washington Prof. Cliff Mass said Tuesday in his popular weather blog. “The reason for this sunny bounty? A very persistent upper level ridge that will remain parked over the West Coast.”
Looking back to just one year ago this week, the region began being hammered with a series of intense storms that battered the area for several weeks.
By Dec. 20, 2019, one business near Menlo, Tombstone Willies Bar, closed due to flooding caused by a faulty county ditch. The tavern was surrounded by water as deep as three feet. Elsewhere, nearing the same timeline, landslides occurred along US 101 less than a mile north of Raymond, and another dropped a load of debris-filled mud on US 101 near milepost 44 near Bruceport.
Around Raymond, localized streets were also heavily flooded with some impassable. Of course, there was the seasonal flooding along US 101 in Raymond that made an appearance too, with timely king tides.
Different year, different story
Unlike 2019 though, the storms thus far have been much less severe, even though they had been built up as powerhouses by the National Weather Service. The worst storm so far brought brief winds in the 70-80 mph range to the Long Beach Peninsula that caused a few short power outages promptly handled by Pacific County PUD.
Another intense fast-moving storm dumped rain and knocked out power to the north end of the peninsula in the predawn hours this Monday.
However, no such storms are in sight, with the next several days looking to be unseasonably pleasant, with sunny or partially sunny days and clear cooler nights lying ahead for the area. The daytime highs are forecast to remain in the low 50s to upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s for most of the county.
La
Niña?
The weather is expected to remain dry and cool through Dec. 6, with the first chance of precipitation in the form of rain making an appearance on Dec. 7. According to the NWS, the chance of rain is only slight on Dec. 7, so a full week of sunshine looks possible.
This relatively balmy late-autumn weather somewhat contradicts the NWS forecast of a La Niña winter season that usually brings much wetter and colder winter for the Pacific Northwest. Some of the region’s heaviest snowfall is often during a La Niña year — for example, the winter romping seen back in 2012 and more recently in early 2018 when over a foot of snow fell in sections of Ilwaco.
Regardless, the first official day of winter isn’t until Dec. 21, so there is a lot of time for things to change, but we get to enjoy some fantastic weather for at least the next six days. It’s the perfect time to take an outdoor adventure and soak up some sun provided vitamin D.
